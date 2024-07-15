Yango Play, the first AI-powered entertainment super app that combines video streaming, music, and mini-games, is thrilled to announce the addition of several new albums & singles to its platform from some of the biggest names in the Middle East music industry. As part of Yango Play's commitment to providing a personalized and enriching entertainment experience, these latest songs are seamlessly integrated into the "My Vibe" feature, offering users a uniquely tailored music discovery journey that adapts in real-time to their preferences.

Latest album additions to Yango Play:

Assala Nasri’s newest album "Thumma Ana” - Her first Khaleeji album in four years features a rich collection of Khaleeji songs and an exceptional track in the Iraqi dialect, marking a significant return to her roots and showcasing her enduring versatility and depth in the regional music scene.

Majid Al Mohandis - "Al Bedaa": This album features tracks with poignant lyrics by Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa set to the hauntingly beautiful compositions of Ahmed Al Harami, reflecting the rich musical heritage of the Gulf.

The latest singles from all over the Arab world released on the platform include:

Nancy Ajram - "Men Nazra": With its stunning video launch achieving significant viewership, this track offers a magnetic pull of visual and auditory delight, features lyrics and music by Ziad Jamal, and was brought to life in a video directed by Samir Syriani, achieving widespread acclaim.

Najwa Karam - "Ta'aa Noqood": With both lyrics and composition by Emad Shams Aldeen, this song is a celebration of Levantine's musical heritage and offers a vibrant blend of traditional and contemporary sounds. One more hit by Najwa Karam is available now on Yango Play: “Yelaan Al Boud.” Written and composed by Evan Nassouh, the song resonated with the audience, conveying the poignant feelings of missing a dear one.

Tamer Hosny - "Gamdeen Gamdeen": Tamer Hosny returns to the spotlight with this high-energy number, with Mahmoud Selim providing the lyrics and Tiam Ali the composition.

Nawal El Kuwaitia - "Al Aalam Ant": Dr. Souad Al-Sabah's deep lyrics combined with Anwar Abdullah’s compositions, this track is a tribute to the profoundness of Arabic poetry and a testament to Nawal's vocal elegance.

Bahaa Sultan - "Tenzl Feen": A powerful narrative in melody, penned by Tamer Hussein and composed by Aziz El-Shafei, this song makes a perfect addition to any heartfelt playlist.

Abdel Fattah El Grini - "Al Helm El Wardi": Crafted by Aziz El-Shafei, this track takes listeners on a poetic exploration of dreams and aspirations through its enchanting musical composition.

In an era where music not only entertains but also defines personal and cultural identities, My Vibe by Yango Play adapts to each interaction to create a personalized listening experience that reflects individual tastes and moods, engulfing both regional and international music.

My Vibe isn’t just a feature; it's your personal music curator. As you explore new tracks from these celebrated artists, "My Vibe" learns from your selections, tailoring future music recommendations to match your taste and mood. Whether you're crafting the perfect party playlist or seeking solace in a serene melody, "My Vibe" ensures your music experience is uniquely yours.

With exclusive movie premieres, personalized music experiences with My Vibe, and the interactive fun of City Game, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Join the Yango Play community and transform how you experience entertainment.

Visit play.yango.com/en or download Yango Play now from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store and enjoy an exclusive 30-day free trial followed by a monthly paid plan of AED 29.99 in the UAE.

