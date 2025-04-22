Aqaba, Jordan — Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, has announced the arrival of a state-of-the-art Ship-to-Shore (STS) gantry crane, worth USD 13 million. The crane was revealed during a celebratory event held by the company at the port site, attended by His Excellency Nayef Hamidi Al-Fayez, Chief Commissioner at Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Hussein Safadi, CEO of Aqaba Development Company, along with esteemed local officials, key stakeholders, and company employees.

This announcement comes as part of the development plan launched by ACT, following the extension of the concession agreement with APM Terminals. It is in alignment with the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its regional leadership and stay ahead of the rapid developments in the logistics sector.

During the event, H.E. Nayef Hamidi Al-Fayez emphasized the strength of the strategic partnership with APM Terminals, stating, “Today’s celebration is not only about receiving advanced equipment, but also reflects the depth of our ongoing collaboration with our partners in the operation and management of the port.”

Al-Fayez explained that enhancing the capabilities of the container terminal and incorporating modern, environmentally friendly equipment aligns with ASEZA’s 2024–2028 strategy, which aims to establish a ‘green port’ as part of a broader vision for a ‘green city’ in Aqaba.

He added that this approach seeks to reduce carbon emissions and rely on alternative energy sources for operations, thereby boosting Aqaba’s competitiveness as a regional logistics hub and reaffirming a commitment to sustainable growth in line with national and international climate goals. “The new crane marks a significant milestone in the port’s ongoing transformation,” Al-Fayez said, “It demonstrates our shared commitment to sustainability and innovation. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with APM Terminals as the company advances its development efforts and strengthens its role in regional and global trade.”

Hussein Safadi, CEO of Aqaba Development Corporation, stated that the arrival of the new STS crane represents a strategic achievement within the broader vision for developing Aqaba’s transportation and logistics ecosystem. He noted that it reflects the progress made under the extension of the concession agreement with APM Terminals until 2046, highlighting the depth of the strategic partnership and the shared vision for the future of the terminal, as well as the firm commitment to upgrading port infrastructure to solidify Jordan’s position as a regional trade and logistics hub.

Chief Operations Officer at Aqaba Container Terminal, Adnan El Yacoubi pointed out that the new STS gantry crane represents a transformative investment, bringing world-class technology and capabilities that will allow ACT to meet the evolving demands of global trade by adding more capacity and enhancing the handling capacity, while ensuring the highest safety and efficiency standards.

The terminal’s newest arrival is a massive, state-of-the-art gantry crane built to handle the largest vessels in the industry: the crane has a quay-trolley height of 56m, an outreach of 71m and can lift up to 100 tons of cargo under hook. Designed with the latest safety and automation technology, the crane comes with advanced scanners to survey the vessel’s shape avoiding collisions during handling, can carefully position containers with precision, reduce swaying during lifts, and detect maintenance needs on its own. Operated remotely and supported by a full camera system, it helps boosting productivity with fully automated fly path. It’s a powerful addition that marks a major upgrade in the terminal’s cargo-handling capabilities.

It is worth noting that the new gantry crane is a key component of a broader modernization effort. APM Terminals and ADC signed an agreement to extend the current concession until 2046. This initiative aims to expand ACT’s terminal capacity adding a yearly throughput of 180k TEU and handling the largest 400m container vessels, and further strengthen Jordan’s strategic position in international logistics and commerce.