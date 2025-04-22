Dubai, UAE: City View Developments, in collaboration with Evolutions and Ennismore, celebrated a significant milestone with the groundbreaking ceremony of Hyde Residences Dubai Hills, the first lifestyle-branded residence in the community.

The event, held on 21st of April at the project site in Dubai Hills Estate, was attended by senior management from City View Developments, Mr. Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, and other key industry figures.

HYDE - a brand under Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company – is expanding its footprint with Hyde Residences, an extension of its acclaimed hotel brand.

Hyde Hotel Dubai in Business Bay is already a landmark in the city, alongside other Hyde properties in Ibiza, Miami, Bodrum, Johannesburg and London, with upcoming openings including Perth.

Hyde Residences Dubai Hills marks the brand’s first standalone residential development in Dubai and the first lifestyle-branded residence within Dubai Hills Estate.

Mr. Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said: “The groundbreaking commencement of Hyde Residences Dubai Hills represents a new chapter in upscale, branded living. This exclusive development, located just five minutes from Dubai Hills Mall and offering unobstructed views of Dubai Hills Park, combines innovation, comfort, and style. Our collaboration with City View Developments has brought this visionary project to life, creating a residential experience that seamlessly integrates luxury with convenience.”

Hyde Residences Dubai Hills will feature 243 residences, including one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, designed as a serene retreat from the city. The project’s bohemian-inspired design will be complemented by an array of exclusive resident amenities, including a summer house, pool area, listening room, screening room, playroom, fitness studio, library, pickleball court, kid’s splash pool and playroom, and an indoor cinema with a sunken lounge. The ground floor will also house a restaurant operated by RIKAS Group, the award-winning restaurant group, a strategic partner of Ennismore.

Designed by Bishop Design by Paul Bishop, in collaboration with Ennismore’s in-house design team, Hyde Residences Dubai Hills brings the brand’s signature bohemian aesthetic to life, infusing the spirit of a music festival into a sophisticated residential experience—all set against the backdrop of one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities.

The branded residence offers exclusive Accor ownership perks, including platinum status in Accor Live Limitless, priority bookings, and VIP perks at 5,500+ hotels worldwide, as well as automatic upgrades and exclusive discounts.

Hyde Residences Dubai Hills is part of Ennismore’s growing portfolio of branded residences, supported by Accor One Living – an industry-first 360º platform dedicated to developing, designing, and operating mixed-use projects and branded homeowner communities. Through Accor One Living, homeowners, guests, and partners gain access to Accor’s extensive ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions, creating unique opportunities to live, work, and play.

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three pillars: a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of exclusive culinary destinations.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 15 brands and two independent F&B groups with 184 open hotels and 140 in the pipeline, as well as over 500 restaurants and bars. Ennismore operates hotels in 40 countries with over 25,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios: an F&B Platform; AIME Studios, Interior & Graphic Design; a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab; and a Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of Dec 2024.

ABOUT CITY VIEW DEVELOPMENTS

City View Developments is a distinguished real estate development company boasting over decades of expertise in the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors. Headquartered in the UAE, with significant operations in Turkey and Georgia, the company has a global footprint spanning approximately 5 million sqft of residential and 1 million sqft of commercial developments. Renowned for their collaborative approach, City View Developments has successfully partnered with leading hospitality brands such as Ennismore, delivering exceptional branded residences. Their success is further underscored by strategic alliances with award-winning international architectural firms, ensuring each project is characterized by innovation and excellence. Aligned with the UAE's commitment to COP28, City View Developments is dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and buildings in support of this vision.

ABOUT EVOLUTIONS

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.