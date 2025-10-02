The second phase of integration includes seamless ticket and ride booking via the two companies’ digital platforms

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Yango Group, a global technology company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE’s national railway network, during the second edition of Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi. The collaboration sets out a framework to integrate Yango’s first- and last-mile ride-hailing solutions into the passenger rail journey, ensuring greater convenience and an enhanced end-to-end travel experience.

Under the MoU, Yango Group and Etihad Rail will collaborate on operational alignment at and around Etihad Rail stations, supporting clear passenger pick-up and drop-off points, streamlining vehicle entry and exit procedures, and introducing peak-hour traffic management strategies to reduce congestion. These measures are designed to ensure a smooth point-to-point journey and easy access for all passengers.

The MoU also outlines a second phase to explore technical integration between the two companies’ digital platforms. This integration would enable passengers to plan and book complete journeys, such as purchasing rail tickets through the Yango app or reserving Yango rides directly through Etihad Rail’s digital channels. The goal is to provide a single, connected platform for travel planning and payments for a seamless travel experience.

Etihad Rail’s passenger service, launching in 2026, will connect 11 cities and regions across different emirates, with train carrying up to 400 passengers at speeds of up to 200 km/h. By 2030, annual ridership is expected to reach 36.5 million, highlighting the vast opportunity for reliable first- and last-mile mobility across the country. Yango Group’s ride-hailing service has completed 1.2 billion trips with 2.1 million registered partner drivers across more than 30 countries, bringing the expertise and global knowledge needed to support the local rail network development.

Azza Alsuwaidi, Deputy CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility said: “This partnership with Yango Group reflects our commitment to delivering an integrated and sustainable mobility ecosystem. As we move towards the launch of passenger services in 2026, we are setting new benchmarks for seamless, convenient, safe, and reliable travel across the UAE.”

Islam Abdul Karim, Regional Head, Yango Group Middle East, added: “Partnering with Etihad Rail allows us to bring advanced mobility technology to one of the region’s most ambitious transport projects. By enabling a shift towards rail and shared mobility, the collaboration supports integrated travel and enhanced point-to-point connectivity between emirates for residents and visitors alike.”

Passenger demand for integrated public transport and shared mobility is on the rise. In Dubai alone, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), public transport, shared mobility, and taxi services collectively served approximately 395.3 million riders in the first half of 2025. These figures underscore the increasing demand for convenient, multimodal solutions.

The partnership between Etihad Rail and Yango Group marks a significant step toward establishing an integrated transportation ecosystem in the UAE, setting new benchmarks for passenger mobility in the region.

