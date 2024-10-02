Dubai, UAE – YallaValue is transforming the property valuation landscape in Dubai by offering free, instant, and accurate property valuations without the hassle of traditional sales funnels, making it the first platform of its kind in the region.

Founded by Jack Sellers, a UK expat who faced the complexities of Dubai’s real estate market first-hand, YallaValue aims to simplify the valuation process by providing instant estimates and human-verified reports in partnership with Hometree, a licensed valuation company (DLD and RICS regulated), all in under 15 minutes.

Addressing a Market Gap

Dubai’s real estate sector is dynamic but lacks accessible, transparent property valuation tools.

“Dubai’s real estate market is unique,” said Jack Sellers, Founder of YallaValue. “When I arrived, I found it difficult to access reliable property valuations without dealing with agents or complex websites that required sign-ups and sales calls. I saw a clear gap for a simple tool that offers instant, accurate valuations. YallaValue was created to provide this solution, empowering users with information without the usual obstacles.”

A Game-Changer for Dubai’s Property Market

YallaValue differentiates itself by providing instant, user-friendly valuation estimates without requiring personal information or sign-ups. The platform's partnership with Hometree allows for detailed, human-verified reports that users can access in just 15 minutes, a first in the Dubai market.

“We are excited to partner with YallaValue,” said Rus Kolinko, Co-Founder of Hometree. “Their innovative platform enables us to streamline our processes and deliver precise valuation certificates quickly. As a DLD and RICS regulated company, this collaboration enhances our ability to provide accurate, reliable reports, transforming how property valuations are done in Dubai.”

Why This Matters

Traditional valuation tools often involve sharing personal details and navigating complicated and lengthy processes. YallaValue offers a straightforward, free solution that provides direct access to accurate property valuations.

With Dubai experiencing a surge in real estate transactions—1,404 sales transactions were recorded in a single day in August 2023, according to the Dubai Land Department—the need for quick, dependable property valuations has never been greater. YallaValue’s service fills this gap, helping buyers, sellers, and investors make informed decisions with confidence.

About YallaValue

YallaValue is a property valuation platform offering instant, free valuation estimates and human-verified reports in Dubai. Founded by Jack Sellers, YallaValue brings transparency and simplicity to the property valuation process, empowering users with reliable information without the hassle of traditional sales funnels.

For more information, visit yallavalue.com.

About Hometree

Hometree, led by Rus Kolinko, is a locally registered and RICS-regulated valuation company. They provide accurate, independent valuations across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, adhering to the highest international standards. Their team of experienced valuers deliver tailored solutions as well as independent advice to help support real estate decision making.

For more information, visit hometree.ae.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are Yalla Value's expansion plans?

Current Focus: We're currently focused on providing valuations for the Dubai freehold market.

Future Plans: We aim to expand to include Dubai non-freehold properties and possibly commercial valuations.

Other Emirates: We're exploring options to expand our services to other emirates. This will involve collaborating with their respective land departments, as current data is not publicly available or comprehensive enough.

GCC Expansion: We're also looking into expanding to other GCC countries in the future.

Will Yalla Value be adding more features to its platform?

API Integration: Our API is almost ready for launch! In a few weeks, companies will be able to integrate directly with our platform, allowing them to offer valuation calculators on their own websites, such as for agencies or mortgage brokers.

Golden Visa Reports: We’ll soon be adding reports tailored for Golden Visa applicants.

Full Inspection Reports: By the end of the year, we will introduce full inspection reports, which are commonly used for mortgage applications.

Area Breakdowns: We’ll be adding detailed area breakdowns to the site, such as a dedicated page for Dubai Marina that provides an overview and lists all buildings in that area.

