United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced the launch of its new xEnergy Elite low voltage motor control and power distribution centre for loads up to 7500 A and 690 VAC. It provides greater uptime and flexibility, with maintenance cost savings, for business-critical applications in oil and gas, mining, and other industrial environments.

The xEnergy Elite motor control centre (MCC) complies with the relevant International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards and is designed for maximum power availability and protection of operating as well as maintenance staff. It incorporates advanced motor control and protection technologies that optimise performance while protecting personnel and equipment, for instance by minimising the dangers associated with an arc flash event beyond the requirements of IEC TR 61641. The MCC’s fully segregated dropper busbars, optional fully isolated main busbars and Elite patented contact system for withdrawable motor starters and energy feeders are specially designed to prevent an arc flash from occurring.

The Elite contact system allows for operation while the compartment door is closed, increasing personnel safety. With the use of a key, the units can be placed in the disconnect, test or connected position. The incoming air circuit breaker (ACB) is equipped with Eaton’s unique Arc Flash Reduction Maintenance System™, which significantly reduces incident energy during maintenance. It is only active when required, thereby preserving the protection against overcurrent under normal operating conditions.

The reliable and sturdy design of the xEnergy Elite MCC improves uptime and reduces the need for maintenance. Thanks to the unique rotating contact technology of the Elite drawer units, contact wear on the vertical busbar is reduced to an absolute minimum. This ensures that the electrical connections are ideally positioned even in the event of a short-circuit or a heavy starting load to avoid sparking.

Since July 1, 2023, the use of Super Premium Efficiency motors (IE4) has become mandatory for motors with a rated output between 75 kW and 200 kW. The xEnergy Elite withdrawable motor starter units support the new utilisation categories for Premium Efficiency (IE3) and Super Premium Efficiency (IE4) motor switching and can be exchanged from the front without shutting down the system, enabling it to be serviced and expanded without interrupting production. This plug-and-play solution is tested for more than 1,000 mechanical operations, significantly higher than the IEC standard of 200.

The MCC’s small footprint offers increased flexibility based on high-density micro-drawer configurations. The busbars are virtually maintenance-free, and all functions can be accessed from the front of the switchgear, so that the need for rear access is greatly reduced (both with the main busbar located at the back and on top). As a result, xEnergy Elite can be

placed against the wall (requiring only 5 cm of clearance for ventilation purposes), which can save up to 2 m2 per section, freeing up valuable floor space. Additionally, the system offers a shared main busbars solution, which further minimizes the footprint and reduces the amount of copper used.

Furthermore, the specific requirements of customers needing rear cable compartments can be met with the latest development introduced to the system, featuring busbars located on top.

“Given that motor failure may cause production downtime, costly repairs and serious safety issues for personnel, the powerful control and protection provided by xEnergy Elite is a core element of a dependable and safe system”, says Qasem Noureddin, Managing Director-Eaton Middle East.

