XBTO, a comprehensive platform for digital assets and tailored crypto investment solutions, has today announced it has been selected to join Hub71+ Digital Assets, a dedicated Web3 specialist ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, and appoints Karl Naïm as a strategic addition to its leadership team.

In his appointment as General Manager, Karl, a seasoned serial technology startup entrepreneur and former positions at Mubadala, UBS, and Goldman Sachs, will lead XBTO's strategic expansion in the Middle East. This includes the establishment of a new office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market to be regulated by the FRSA, which will provide a suite of digital assets products, solutions, and investment management strategies to institutional and qualified clients within the region.

Karl will be working closely with Javier Rodriguez Alarcon, who recently joined XBTO as its Chief Commercial Officer. With his extensive investment background at Goldman Sachs, Javier embodies the fusion of business expertise from both digital assets and traditional finance, and exemplifies XBTO’s commitment in bridging the gap between these two financial realms.

Prior to joining XBTO, Karl co-founded Hub71 startup, Purpl, a digital wallet and remittance aggregator for Lebanon, and served as its CEO until November 2023. He was recognized by MEA Markets as the "Most Transformational Financial Inclusion CEO 2023" in the Middle East.

Commenting on the Hub71 selection and Abu Dhabi expansion, Philippe Bekhazi, Founder & CEO of XBTO, said: “We are excited to be selected by Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, and to welcome Karl Naïm to our team. His expertise positions us strongly for our expansion in the Middle East. Our new Abu Dhabi office will enable us to bridge traditional finance and digital assets, reflecting XBTO's commitment to innovation in this space.”

Peter Abou Hachem, Head of Growth and Strategy, Hub71, commented: “The addition of XBTO to Hub71+ Digital Assets is a reflection of the founding team’s strong leadership, robust business model and its commitment to transforming the digital asset landscape from Abu Dhabi. As we continue attracting the most promising startups to our specialist ecosystems, we remain focused on our mission to transform the UAE capital into a world leading tech hub for Web3 and digital assets. XBTO is poised to unlock the immense potential of being part of an ecosystem, propelling Abu Dhabi to the forefront of innovation not only in the UAE but globally.”

Karl added: "I am excited to introduce XBTO's unparalleled expertise in digital assets to institutions and family offices in the region. My focus will be on building a high-performing team and collaborating closely with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, positioning XBTO as the provider of choice for all digital asset-related services in the region."

About XBTO

Founded in 2015, XBTO stands as a prominent platform in the world of digital assets, specialising in tailored investment solutions for sophisticated non-US investors and institutions. With its team boasting over eight years of expertise in digital assets and an impressive twenty-year track record in traditional finance, XBTO occupies a unique position at the crossroads of these two financial realms. This experience equips XBTO to provide expert insights and innovative solutions, enabling clients to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of digital assets with confidence and precision.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71’s entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programs, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation’s continuous economic development.

