Dubai, UAE: JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, Palm Jebel Ali and JA Lake View Hotel, Jebel Ali’s premier beachfront destinations, have signed two strategic agreements with X-NOOR, a leading solar and energy efficiency developer, to enhance its sustainability efforts. These initiatives include the installation of a 1.127 MWp solar PV system and the implementation of several energy efficiency measures, which combined will have an energy savings impact equivalent to 5.1 MWp Solar PV plant. X-NOOR will be responsible for the implementation and ongoing maintenance of both projects.

The first agreement, a 20-year Solar PV Lease, will see the deployment of rooftop solar PV system at the various JA properties. This system is designed to generate 1.972 GWh of clean energy annually, contributing to a total output of 37.6 GWh over two decades. The solar initiative will reduce the resorts carbon emissions by 15,053 tonnes over the term of the agreement, reinforcing both[AG1] [RC2] parties’ environmental objectives.

In tandem, JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, Palm Jebel Ali and JA Lake View Hotel have also signed a Shared-Savings Energy Performance Contract (ESPC) with X-NOOR this September. This contract covers the implementation of 14 energy efficiency measures over the next year, with a projected operational savings period of 10 years. These measures will deliver substantial reductions in the resort’s energy, water, and diesel [RC3] [JG4] consumption—saving an estimated 8,388 MWh of energy, 7,062,000 imperial gallons of water, and 41,902 litres of diesel annually. Over the 10-year term, these savings will equate to a reduction of over 20% in the resort’s utility bills and will result in cumulative CO2 emissions savings of 40,314 metric tonnes. The combined impact of renewable and energy efficiency will set new benchmarks for sustainability in the hospitality industry.

The five-star JA hotels, namely JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, Palm Jebel Ali and JA Lake View Hotel, each offer unique guest experiences while prioritising sustainability. These new initiatives, in collaboration with X-NOOR , align with the properties’ commitment to environmental stewardship, further enhancing its green footprint by minimising carbon emissions and optimising resource use.

X-NOOR, a joint venture between X-ELIO and DUTCO, continues its mission to support the decarbonisation journey of industrial and commercial clients in the region by providing turnkey renewable energy solutions. [RC5] [JG6] [RC7] This latest partnership with the various JA hotels represents[AG8] an innovative approach to energy consumption and environmental stewardship, enhancing the hotels sustainable footprint while supporting regional and global climate goals. X-NOOR has offices in KSA, UAE and is active in other GCC countries.

For more information about X Noor and their services, please visit www.x-noor.com and for more information about JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, Palm Jebel Ali and JA Lake View hotel, visit the website.