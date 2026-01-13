Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 8,300 hotels across nearly 100 countries, has announced the appointment of Mohamad Haj Hassan as Market Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The appointment aligns with Wyndham’s ongoing expansion across the Middle East and Africa, underpinned by strong development activity in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, and key African markets. Mohamad’s expanded remit reflects the evolution of Wyndham’s regional portfolio and his role in supporting its continued growth.

Since joining Wyndham two years ago, Mohamad has worked closely with owners, partners, and internal teams to advance commercial initiatives, support portfolio performance, and strengthen Wyndham’s presence across priority markets. Most recently serving as Country Director, Saudi Arabia, he supported the company’s expansion in one of the region’s most dynamic hospitality markets, contributing to development progress, owner engagement, and operational alignment.

In his new role, Mohamad will oversee regional strategy across MEA, support Wyndham’s expanding owner base, and drive continued momentum across development, operations, and market performance.

“Wyndham has a long-standing successful presence across the Middle East and Africa region, and our growth and performance is being driven by our clear understanding of demand shifts, asset transformation, new destination patterns, and talent creation. Mohamad’s appointment reflects all the above. He brings deep regional insight, a strong owner-first mindset, and operational discipline. This role strengthens our ability to execute at scale while staying relevant to owners, travellers, and markets across MEA.”

- Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

The appointment follows a series of recent milestones for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts across the Middle East and Africa, including the launch of Ramada Residences by Wyndham Dubai Al Jaddaf, the introduction of Super 8® by Wyndham to Saudi Arabia, and continued momentum across branded residences, conversions, and new hotel openings. Looking ahead, Wyndham’s pipeline includes properties such as Ramada by Wyndham Mekkah Al Jumaizah, Ramada by Wyndham Abu Dhabi Al Sharia, and additional Ramada Encore and Trademark Collection hotels across key regional and international markets.

“Wyndham’s continued expansion across the Middle East and Africa represents a significant opportunity for owners and partners across the region. I am pleased to step into this role at a time of such momentum and look forward to working closely with our teams and partners as we continue to grow our portfolio, strengthen performance, and support long-term value creation.”

Mohamad Haj Hassan, MEA Market Managing Director, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Wyndham franchisees throughout the EMEA region benefit from the Wyndham Advantage, a combination of world-class marketing, distribution and other resources designed to put owners on the path to success. Inclusive of over $325 million (USD) in innovative technology investments over the past six years, owners have access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, including next-gen property management systems, as well as a growing member base of approximately 121 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members who make up more than a third of all check-ins globally.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 855,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 121 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.