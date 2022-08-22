Dubai, UAE: WSO2, a leading open-source integration vendor and Microsoft have announced a strategic partnership to roll out cloud-native solutions to regions around the world via Microsoft Azure for securely delivering APIs, applications, and digital identities. The partnership will also see the integration vendor adopt Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform.

More than 800 customers in over 90 countries including government agencies and global leaders in financial services, communications, healthcare, and technology rely on WSO2’s products and solutions. The partnership will accelerate the delivery of the Choreo digital platform as a service (digital PaaS) and Asgardeo identity as a service (iDaaS) to help enterprise customers across multiple markets and industries speed up their cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives.



Choreo empowers organizations to rapidly deliver new digital experiences by creating and deploying services, integrations, and APIs. The all-inclusive platform takes away the complexity of cloud native infrastructure so that development teams can quickly create, compose, collaborate on, reuse, and deliver API-driven business logic.



Asgardeo simplifies customer identity and access management for any developer to integrate into their applications. It combines traditional employee Identity Access Management (IAM) principles with consumer credential security to create a secure personalized digital experience.

“WSO2 is pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with Microsoft,” said Sanjiva Weerawarana, Founder and CEO, WSO2. “With Microsoft’s trusted cloud and services, the experience that WSO2 has cultivated in its own systems will enable development teams to build digital services that are safer and more secure than ever before. This partnership will allow them to increase their speed of innovation and accelerate our growth and customer adoption.”



Since 2005, WSO2 has been delivering on its mission to democratize the development of modern applications and services with industry-leading, cloud native and open-source technologies for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM). The company is now expanding upon these offerings with a new generation of platform-as-a-service solutions that further speed customers’ time to market and ability to innovate.



In its latest funding round, WSO2 secured a US$93 million in Growth Capital from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Info Edge Limited subsidiary, RedStart Labs. The company is investing in expanding upon the functionality of its core open-source products for API management (WSO2 API Manager) and customer identity and access management (WSO2 Identity Server); accelerating worldwide business expansion; and growing its global partner and support network.



“Developers are the catalyst to innovation that disrupts countless industries and help businesses transform and thrive!” said Diomedes Kastanis, Chief Technology Officer, Microsoft Asia Pacific. “It's about creating the right environment and removing the friction so developers do what they know best: innovate. Our partnership with WSO2 will help accelerate cloud-based digital transformation and enable developers to increase their speed of innovation.”



WSO2 and Microsoft are committed to go-to-market and co-selling activities, which include customer events, demand generation, sales enablement, and a presence on the Azure Marketplace.The companies will also seek to extend the capabilities and community around Ballerina, the open-source language designed by WSO2 that radically simplifies how developers build and deploy cloud-native applications.



“Our deeper collaboration has never been more important as companies become digital-first workplaces and pioneer new ways of working,” said Harsha Randeny, Country Manager, Microsoft Sri Lanka and Maldives. “By combining our expertise with WSO2, we have an opportunity and responsibility to deliver innovative solutions that will empower organizations around the world to achieve their productivity goals and cloud ambitions.”

