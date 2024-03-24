Anime fans, families and entertainment-seekers will be able to immerse themselves in the universe of the timeless Dragon Ball franchise, on a scale never imagined before, with more than 30 rides and experiences across seven distinctively themed zones, based on the seven Dragon Balls

The announcement comes as Qiddiya enters into a long-term strategic partnership with Toei Animation, Japan's leading animation company and original animators of Dragon Ball.

Riyadh – The world's only Dragon Ball theme park, has been announced by Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), as it continues to set new standards in the entertainment industry, offering anime fans, families, and entertainment seekers an immersive journey into the iconic Dragon Ball universe.

Nestled within Qiddiya City, just 40 minutes from Riyadh, this never-seen-before anime theme park is set to become a jaw-dropping spectacle, spanning more than half a million square metres, bringing to life the most iconic storylines, moments, and characters across all sagas.

Inspired by the 7 legendary Dragon Balls, visitors can navigate 7 distinctively themed zones within the park, catapulting guests into the heart of the anime action to experience the historic journey from the first Dragon Ball series to the latest Dragon Ball Super.

Park-goers can embark on a journey and immerse themselves in interactive and explorable landmarks from the Dragon Ball sagas, such as “Kame House”, “Capsule Corporation” and “Beerus’ Planet”. The anime theme park offers over 30 rides with five groundbreaking attractions, accessible to everyone, pushing the boundaries of ride experiences. A flagship attraction located at the center of the park has a rollercoaster passing through a massive 70 m Shenron landmark. Visitors will also have the option to stay at themed in-park hotels and build long-lasting memories with family and friends while indulging in exotic cuisines inside towering structures, where one day can never be enough.

The announcement comes after Qiddiya entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Toei Animation, Japan‘s leading animation company and original animators of Dragon Ball. The partnership aims to preserve and elevate the franchise, with a shared vision to fulfill visitor’s dreams of bringing Dragon Ball to the real world and will pave the way for Qiddiya and Toei Animation to broaden their existing collaboration.

Commenting on the launch, Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Toei Animation, bringing their rich legacy of pioneering contributions to the anime industry to Qiddiya City. Dragon Ball theme park is a celebration of the diverse and vibrant world of anime, offering a unique blend of thrills, family-friendly attractions, and immersive entertainment for everyone.

This announcement only marks the beginning of many promising projects. The theme park embraces the City’s power of play philosophy, and solidifies our commitment to provide world-class entertainment, as a global leader in groundbreaking and diverse attractions."

Katsuhiro Takagi, President of Toei Animation, added: "Our collaboration with Qiddiya marks a key milestone, offering fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience the epic adventures of Dragon Ball first-hand in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The reveal of the world's only Dragon Ball theme park is a testament to the timeless legacy of the Dragon Ball franchise."

Dragon Ball theme park will further cement Qiddiya City’s position as the worldwide capital of play. The play concept leverages decades of research showing that play is vital for human cognitive development, emotional expression, social skills, creativity, and physical health. Studies have demonstrated the positive effects of recreational activities on society, their ability to bridge differences between cultures, and enhance levels of empathy and social cohesion.

The unveiling of the Dragon Ball theme park follows the launch of Qiddiya City's world-first multi-use Gaming and Esports District, the high-tech Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium and Speed Park Track. More announcements from Qiddiya are due in the coming weeks.

About Qiddiya:

As one of Saudi Arabia's giga-projects, Qiddiya is key to Saudi Vision 2030's ambitions for a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. Qiddiya seeks to build destinations, programs and initiatives based on the power of play that will enhance the quality of life of visitors and residents. Qiddiya’s first development will be Qiddiya City, a city wholly dedicated to play and an epicenter of entertainment, sports and culture, welcoming Saudi nationals, residents, and tourists alike.

About Toei Animation:

Toei Animation Co., Ltd. ranks amongst the world’s most prolific animation production studios. The company’s operations include animation development and production, and worldwide marketing and program licensing. Since its founding in 1956, Toei Animation Co., Ltd. has produced more than 13,700 episodes of TV series (of 236 titles) and 268 long feature films (as of December 2023). The company is expanding its business worldwide under its corporation principle of "becoming a leader in initiating creations which deliver 'dreams' and 'hope' to children and people all over the world".