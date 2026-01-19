Cairo: World Trade Center Cairo Company, together with Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, proudly announces the signing of Rixos and Rixos Living World Trade Center Cairo, reinforcing World Trade Center Cairo’s position as one of the most iconic and strategic mixed-use developments in Egypt. The project marks a significant milestone in Ennismore’s continued expansion of its Rixos portfolio, with 60 properties across the open and pipeline network.

In the presence of Dr Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, a signing ceremony was attended by Mr Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, and Eng. Hassan El-Khatib, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade; Mr Nasser Abdel Latif, Chairman of Latif Group; Mr Gaurav Bhushan, Co-CEO of Ennismore; and Mr Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hospitality, along with a number of distinguished guests. The agreement was signed by Eng. Ramadan, El-Wasaty Al-Arnaouty, Managing Director of World Trade Center Cairo Company, and Mr François Bauduin, Chairman of Rixos Hospitality Egypt for Hotel and Resort Management.

Scheduled to open in phases from 2027, the project will transform the iconic World Trade Centre Cairo into a dynamic, lifestyle-led urban destination, including the World Trade Center Mall. The development will introduce a city-focused Rixos experience, combining a contemporary hotel with serviced residences, marking the global debut of the Rixos Living brand.

Located in the heart of Cairo and commanding spectacular views of the Nile, Rixos and Rixos Living World Trade Center Cairo occupies a strategic city-centre position along the historic Nile Corniche. The property is close to some of Egypt’s most significant cultural and historical landmarks, including the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Giza Necropolis, and offers strong connectivity to Cairo International Airport and direct access to the city’s Central Business District.

The exciting new property will be housed across two towers, anchored by expansive podium levels that serve as social, wellness, and culinary hubs for hotel guests, residents, and the local community. Once fully operational, the property will comprise over 364 keys (176 hotel-key Rixos hotel and 188 serviced residences). The South Tower, expected to open in 2027, will be dedicated entirely to Rixos Living. The North Tower, scheduled to open in 2028, will house the hotel rooms alongside a selection of serviced apartments.

Designed to reflect Rixos’ vibrant and grand brand DNA, the project will blend contemporary luxury with subtle local influences inspired by Cairo’s rich textures, craftsmanship, and architectural rhythms. The result will be a refined urban retreat that celebrates the city’s heritage while embracing its modern energy, appealing to short-stay guests, extended-stay residents, corporate travellers, and leisure visitors seeking a sophisticated, lifestyle-led experience.

Its food and beverage offering will play a central role in positioning Rixos and Rixos Living World Trade Center Cairo as a destination in its own right. Curated by Ennismore’s F&B Platform, the property will feature six dining concepts, spanning a lobby bar, all-day dining and speciality restaurants, lounges, bars and an all-day food market. Designed to programme the podium and terrace spaces from morning through late evening, the culinary offering will combine international influences with regional flavours, creating vibrant social venues for business lunches, after-work gatherings, destination dining, and weekend leisure.

The World Trade Center Cairo is a landmark on the city’s skyline and a long-established regional hub for international conferences, trade exhibitions, and high-profile events, generating strong year-round corporate demand. As part of a vibrant mixed-use complex comprising office towers, exhibition and conference facilities, and a fully renovated shopping mall, also to be managed by Rixos, the project is uniquely positioned to serve corporate travellers, long-stay residents, and leisure visitors alike. Its combination of business infrastructure, extended-stay accommodation, destination-led dining, retail experiences, and proximity to major tourist attractions establishes the development as a compelling urban destination in its own right.

With its historic significance, landmark riverfront setting, and the introduction of Rixos Living’s serviced apartment offering, Rixos and Rixos Living World Trade Centre Cairo present a distinctive proposition within Cairo’s hospitality landscape. The development is set to become a defining urban destination—seamlessly blending business, lifestyle, and culture at the heart of the Egyptian capital.

François Bauduin, Chairman of Rixos Hospitality Egypt for Hotel and Resort Management, said: “This project represents a significant milestone in the continued expansion of the Rixos brand in Egypt and the Middle East and North Africa, adding to its existing portfolio of operational and under-development Rixos properties, most recently Rixos Sphinx Golf & Spa. The project is scheduled to open in phases starting in 2027, becoming the first Rixos property in the heart of the Egyptian capital. World Trade Center Cairo—one of the city’s iconic landmarks.”

The redevelopment of World Trade Center Cairo represents a major investment in the revitalisation of Cairo’s central business district. With its mix of hospitality, residential, retail and business components, Rixos and Rixos Living World Trade Center Cairo is set to become a new lifestyle and business destination for the city.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marcos Eleftheriou

VP of Corporate Communications, Ennismore

marcos.eleftheriou@ennismore.com

ABOUT ENNISMORE

Ennismore is a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with creativity and purpose at their heart. Founded in 2011 by entrepreneur Sharan Pasricha, Ennismore and Accor entered a joint venture in 2021, creating a new autonomous entity and the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, with Accor holding a majority shareholding. Ennismore comprises three pillars: a lifestyle collective rooted in culture and community, immersive resorts creating havens for escapism and entertainment, and iconic luxury venues pioneering the art of exclusive culinary destinations.

Ennismore has an unrivalled ecosystem of 16 brands and two independent F&B groups, comprising 190+ hotels and 145+ in the pipeline, more than 500 restaurants and bars, and a network of 50+ branded residences. Ennismore operates hotels in over 40 countries with more than 25,000 team members. Ennismore has four dedicated in-house studios: an F&B Platform, AIME Studios for interior & graphic design, a Digital Product & Tech Innovation Lab, and a Partnerships Studio. Dis-loyalty is Ennismore’s travel and food membership dedicated to lifestyle. Ennismore is committed to positively impacting the world, with a key focus on creating inclusive communities among its teams and in the places it calls home. ennismore.com *Figures as of the end of September 2025.

ABOUT THE WORLD TRADE CENTER COMPANY

World Trade Center Cairo is an official member of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA), the global network connecting more than 300 World Trade Centers across nearly 100 countries. World Trade Center Cairo has been a premier hub for commerce, business, and lifestyle in Egypt since 1984, hosting corporate clients, international delegations, high-profile events, and members of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) annually. Strategically located along the Nile Corniche, the landmark complex includes office towers, exhibition and conference facilities, a shopping mall, Business hub and hospitality offerings, serving as a central platform for trade, networking, and business development