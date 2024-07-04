Muscat – BankDhofar is proud to celebrate the journeys of four remarkable women who have been their loyal customers. Their testimonials highlight their appreciation for the dedicated Ladies Banking Account introduced last year, which offers a unique purple verticals debit card, preferential rates and exclusive benefits tailored to their financial needs. They expressed their satisfaction on the bank’s credit card which not only offers discounts at several merchants but also rewards up to 1.87% as value back as a reward on their spend With the prospect of managing home and work they are pleased with the banks network expansion. The Bank now has a branch at every possible neighborhood making it convenient to conduct their banking and the possibility of opening a new account through the mobile “Intilaaqah” application.

competitive deposit rates

Fatima Al Balushi opened her first saving account in the year 1996 as a child. Over the years with disciplined savings under her mother’s guidance she managed to accumulate 8000 Omani Rials and she went ahead and purchased a car and conduct her daily tasks.

At the moment, Ms. Fatima has 3 accounts with the bank and she was highly appreciative of the warm and friendly branch staff and the branch managers who go out of their way to extend continuous cooperation and provide assistance and respond to several of her queries.

She confirmed that the bank has irresistible interest rates for fixed and recurring deposit accounts : “I compared the interest rate on deposits in other banks and did not find anything better than the rate that BankDhofar provides to me .She noted that it is necessary to follow up on the electronic accounts related to the bank in order to take advantage of the various offers and benefits that fall within the women’s account, especially in shops, restaurants and cinema halls”.

long relationship

Moza Al-Barikiya is one of the loyal customers of BankDhofar, as she opened her bank account in the bank 20 years ago, and never thought about moving to another bank. She values the banks customer service and unique products and opened bank accounts for her children. She also took advantage of various insurance products to insure her workers as well as household.

She says, the bank informs about the special offers via text message and I take advantage of the exclusive offers of the ladies bank account.

Referring to her interaction with the banks employees she expressed her delight with the extended cooperation and their willingness to respond to customers’ inquiries

credit card rewards

Aisha Al Hamdaniya shares her story of how she gets a very special treatment from the employees at the branches, as she is one of the old and a loyal customer of BankDhofar. She opened her bank account, during the nineties, and she did not prefer to move to another bank due to the services that the bank provides to customers.

Aisha takes advantage of the offers offered by the bank to women, especially airline ticket discounts. She expressed her delight with the banks credit card reward program which converts daily spends to cashback rewards.

Best banking experience

Mona Nasser expressed her satisfaction with the services and products provided by BankDhofar ladies banking account, noting that the exclusive offers it provides to women such as offers from restaurants, malls, movie theaters, airline tickets, and others.

She says: You should follow BankDhofars social media accounts on Instagram , X as they constantly promote and share the unique products and services.

She appreciated the employee cooperation across all the 124 branches in the Sultanate of Oman to serve women and respond to their inquiries or solve a problem. “I will never think about transferring my account to another bank and the bank has provided a lot of flexibility and benefits and helped me manage my finances”