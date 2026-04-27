For the fifth consecutive year, the “Inspiring Change” Award, launched by Orange Jordan in celebration of International Women's Day, continues to empower women entrepreneurs. The award is supported by Capital Bank and in collaboration with the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (intaj), under the umbrella of the Women Economic Empowerment Unit-SHETECHS. Since its inception, 13 winners have been recognized by the award.

During the second phase of the 2026 edition, the jury listened to the success stories of 10 women entrepreneurs in the technology sector, selected from among 56 projects submitted to the competition. This phase serves as a step towards selecting 3 winners, in addition to a newly introduced category dedicated to sustainable solutions. The winners will be honored at a ceremony scheduled for early May.

The jury included an elite group of women leaders, including the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Jordanian Duty Free Shops, H.E. Kholoud Saqqaf; Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, Touleen Barto; Chief Executive Officer and Founding Member of Business and Professional Women Association, Thana'a Al Khasawneh; Deputy CEO of JoPACC, Layanah Wreikat; and Chief Corporate, Internal Communications & Sustainability Officer at Orange Jordan, Eng. Rana Al Dababneh.

Participation criteria require that the applicant be at least 50% founder or co-founder or hold the position of CEO or managing director of an active startup, with a minimum of 25% female representation. The company must be registered in Jordan, demonstrate a positive impact on society and the environment, align with sustainable development goals, and operate as an innovative digital company with strong potential growth and continuity. The selection of winners is based on these criteria, following a careful and comprehensive evaluation process that also considers the projects’ impact, their scalability, and sustainability.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.