Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, and the second largest airline in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, has announced the addition of its 10th aircraft to the fleet, supporting the airline’s mission to carry the flag of ultra-low fare travel and unlock more affordable travel opportunities in the region.

Alongside this exciting milestone, the national airline has announced that it will be operating a new route connecting the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi, with Sphinx International Airport in Cairo starting from 01 November 2023. The new route provides affordable, hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both Egypt and the UAE. The flights from Abu Dhabi and Cairo will operate on Wednesday and Sunday, tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app with fares starting as low as AED 279*

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are committed to supporting the growth of aviation and tourism for both the UAE and the countries we operate in. We believe that offering ultra-low fare flights creates exciting opportunities for people looking to travel for both business and pleasure purposes and adds sustainable economic value. The new route between Abu Dhabi and Cairo will enable our customers to explore both countries through hassle-free travel experiences. We are proud to support both the UAE and Egypt’s long-term economic visions and to continue expanding our network and offerings in the Middle East region.”

Maureen Bannerman, Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are very proud to support the growth of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi with this dual announcement. This is a clear indication of the growing travel market’s appetite for affordable travel. In addition to fleet growth, we also have additional routes announced, to Cairo, a major travel market and a favourite destination for many in the UAE. We look forward to supporting Wizz Air Abu Dhabi towards further growth in the future, positioning Abu Dhabi International as one of the fastest growing airports in the Middle East.”

Cairo is a historic center for culture, art, music and cinema. It is the capital of Egypt, and the largest metropolitan area in Africa, the Middle East and the Arab world. The city became known as “the city of a thousand minarets” due to the numerous mosques, castles, and churches located within it. It is also home to the world’s second-oldest institution of higher learning Al-Azhar University. Travellers can visit the Egyptian Museum, which houses many artifacts and monuments dating back to the 26th dynasty. Cairo has a trove of antiquities including royal mummies and gilded King Tutankhamun artifacts. Nearby, Giza is the site of the iconic pyramids and Great Sphinx.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides cost-effective and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Route Operating Days Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Sphinx (Cairo) Wednesday & Sunday AED 279

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operates a fleet of 181 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 51.1 million passengers in the Financial Year F23 ending 31 March 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and Airline of the Year by ATW in 2020 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards 2022 and the “Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022.

Micheal Nashed, Wizz Air Group; communications@wizzair.com

