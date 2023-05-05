Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is launching an ambitious recruitment drive with a Go Pink campaign, in response to the continuous regional growth of the airline. Pilots and cabin crew from Go First who wish to continue their dream jobs in the WIZZ team are encouraged to apply. The national airline, the second largest carrier in Abu Dhabi by seat capacity, currently has 400 highly-engaged aviation professionals employed locally with financial stability opening many exciting opportunities for recruitment and career growth within the organisation.

The Go Pink campaign will start on 09 May with a virtual open day for pilots and interested candidates can apply through the following link Pilots open day link. Please note, registration will close one day before, on 08 May at 12:00 Abu Dhabi time and once the registration is done a link will be sent to join the event.

Our cabin crew recruitment is ongoing and interested candidates can apply through the following link Cabin Crew open day link and they will be invited to the next open day.

Successful candidates will be part of a new family of more than 8,000 aviation enthusiasts and act in accordance with Wizz Air values: dedication, inclusivity, positivity and integrity. Wizz Air is expanding in the UAE to encourage people from the Asia and MENA region to apply and provide employment opportunities in aviation for residents, a key sector for the region, with positive contributions to the recovery of the tourism sector.

Johan Eidhagen, Officer and Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and our ambitious recruitment drive will enable more travellers to explore must-see culturally rich destinations including vibrant cities and natural paradises. We are proud of our phenomenal recent growth throughout Europe, Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East and expanding our team of highly committed aviation professionals will allow us to continue developing our extensive route network. We encourage our aviation colleagues from Go First who want to continue their careers in a financially stable, ever-growing airline to apply. We look forward to sharing our love of travel and seeing you on board our aircraft soon.”

Travel lovers dreaming of a unique place of work with a just environment while being on the go and meeting new people are encouraged to apply. With a comprehensive, industry-leading package of attractive perks and benefits, successful candidates will access career development opportunities and a flexible roster to enable a work-life balance.