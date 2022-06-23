Istanbul, TURKEY – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Wingie Enuygun Group, MENA’s leading online travel marketplace, have announced a renewal of their multiyear GDS agreement to help drive international growth.

Wingie Enuygun has been working with Sabre for more than seven years, delivering on its vision to help today’s traveler to save time and money. Under the renewal agreement, Wingie Enuygun will be using Sabre Red 360 to deliver highly personalized offers for its customers, by deploying intelligent and consultative services and features on the wingie.com, wingie.ae, sa.wingie.com and enuygun.com domains.

“We are excited to extend our longstanding relationship with Wingie Enuygun,” said Altug Bekdemir, General Manager, Sabre Turkey. “The online sector is at the forefront of travel’s recovery, so there is a huge opportunity for Wingie Enuygun to position itself for growth. Wingie Enuygun’s decision to extend its partnership with Sabre will enable the company to tap into increased traveler demand through this time of ‘ revenge travel’ and beyond.”

MENA’s leading travel marketplace Wingie Enuygun will use Sabre’s marketplace of more than 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car rental and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world.

“We have a great relationship with Sabre, based on many years of mutual trust. By renewing our contract with Sabre and updating our performance through Sabre’s advanced technologies, we aim to provide the seamless, quality service that our millions of users seek, thereby improving their travel experience,” said Wingie Enuygun CEO and founder, Çağlar Erol.

-Ends-

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform managers more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Wingie Enuygun Group

WEG is a popular travel marketplace in the MENA region focusing mainly on flights. The company offers a range of products including flights, bus tickets, hotels and rental cars. Wingie Enuygun has been one of the most innovative players in the MENA online travel space. This has included the development of virtual interlining for flights as well as offering a diverse range of airline tickets and other travel content.

WEG employs 250 staff and has around 165 million visitors to its platforms annually.