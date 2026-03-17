Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Tabby, the financial services app, today announced that Apple Store is now part of the Tabby Card partner network in the UAE, providing customers an additional way to shop Apple products with flexible, interest-free payment options at the Apple Store Online, the Apple Store app and in Apple Store locations across UAE.

For a limited time, Tabby Card holders can split Apple purchases into 6 interest-free payments with no fees until March 30. Customers can also pay in 4 with no fees or interest at any time. For larger purchases, customers can choose to split into up to 8 monthly payments.

Tabby Card has become one of the fastest-adopted payment cards in the UAE with more than a million active cards. The addition of Apple Store expands a partner network that includes thousands of brands across retail, electronics and lifestyle.

Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-Founder at Tabby, said:

“Tabby Card at Apple Store gives our customers more flexibility. They can pay over time with no interest and stay in full control of their spending.”

Tabby Card is available to eligible customers in the UAE through the Tabby app.



About Tabby

Tabby is a financial technology company that gives millions of people power over their money and flexibility in everyday spending. Over 45,000 global and local brands including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, Jarir, Samsung and noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers. Headquartered in Riyadh, Tabby serves Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.