MUSCAT: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic banking window of BankDhofar, continues to reinforce its leadership position in Oman’s Islamic finance sector, advancing Sharia-compliant banking as a catalyst for ethical, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the Sultanate.

Since its inception, Dhofar Islamic has played a central role in expanding access to Islamic financial services, offering a comprehensive portfolio of Sharia-compliant solutions that cater to individuals, SMEs and corporates. Guided by the principles of transparency, fairness and shared value, the bank’s offerings are firmly aligned with the objectives of Sharia, which emphasise social justice, responsible wealth creation and economic balance.

On the retail front, Dhofar Islamic has enabled thousands of customers to meet their personal and family financial needs through Sharia-compliant products such as home finance based on the Shariah principles of Diminishing Musharaka, Murabaha auto finance, and Mudharaba savings and Wakala Investment accounts. These solutions allow customers to pursue home ownership, mobility and long-term financial security without compromising their ethical or religious values.

For the SME and corporate segments, Dhofar Islamic has emerged as a trusted partner by providing working capital financing, trade finance solutions, and project financing structured under Sharia principles. By supporting entrepreneurs and growing businesses, particularly in non-oil sectors, the bank is contributing to the Sultanate’s economic diversification and private sector development in line with Oman Vision 2040. Its SME-focused offerings have been instrumental in improving access to finance for emerging businesses, fostering job creation and strengthening in-country value.

Sustainability is embedded in Dhofar Islamic’s operating philosophy, reflecting the natural alignment between Islamic finance and responsible banking. The bank’s emphasis on asset-backed financing, risk-sharing structures, and the avoidance of speculative activities supports long-term economic stability and prudent capital deployment. Dhofar Islamic has actively financed sectors linked to the real economy, including manufacturing, logistics and essential services, reinforcing its role in promoting resilient and sustainable growth.

Digital innovation has also been a key enabler of Dhofar Islamic’s growth. Customers benefit from Dhofar Islamic’s digital banking platforms that provide seamless access to accounts, financing applications and transactional services, enhancing convenience while maintaining full Sharia compliance. These capabilities are underpinned by strong governance frameworks and oversight from a dedicated Sharia Supervisory Board, ensuring that all products and services adhere strictly to Islamic principles.

As part of the BankDhofar Group, Dhofar Islamic leverages institutional strength, robust risk management and advanced compliance systems, while maintaining its distinct Islamic identity. Continued investment in talent development and specialised Islamic banking expertise further supports service excellence and innovation.

Looking ahead, Dhofar Islamic remains focused on expanding its Sharia-compliant product suite, deepening partnerships, and supporting sustainable and inclusive finance initiatives across Oman. By translating ethical principles into practical financial solutions, Dhofar Islamic is not only advancing Islamic banking in the Sultanate, but also contributing meaningfully to a more resilient, equitable and sustainable national economy.