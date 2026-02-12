BYD to feature on the training-kit sleeve of both Manchester City men's and women's teams

Collaboration includes supply of BYD and DENZA cars, along with energy-storage batteries

BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles and sustainable mobility solutions, has today announced an agreement to be the Official Automotive Partner of Manchester City Football Club.

The new strategic partnership is one of the most significant collaborations between a global technology company and an iconic football brand – and its 360-degree approach reflects BYD Group's multi-faceted innovation, and a shared vision for a more sustainable future.

As well as supplying BYD and DENZA cars and other vehicles to Manchester City, BYD Group will bring its new-energy expertise through vehicle charging and energy-storage batteries at City Football Academy, the state-of-the-art training and development facility home to the club's men’s, women’s and academy teams.

From today, BYD's branding will feature on the training-kit sleeve of the men’s first team and from next season the women’s first team. In addition, BYD will have presence across the Etihad Stadium, with the brand’s logo featuring on the headrests of the dug-out area. One of the company’s cars will also lead the official Manchester City men’s first team bus into the stadium for Premier League and domestic-cup home fixtures.

The new partnership is the latest step in BYD's strategy to establish a presence in international football to enhance awareness of its brand, cars and other technology products. The company has previously been the official sponsor of the UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li commented: "Manchester City stands for excellence, innovation and the courage to push beyond limits — values that are deeply rooted in BYD’s DNA. This partnership is about more than football or mobility; it is about inspiring people around the world through technology that excites, connects and drives a more sustainable future. When innovation meets passion, the impact is truly global.”

Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer at City Football Group, said: “BYD are global leaders within their field. Leaders in delivering excellence through technology and innovation. Leaders with purpose, to make the world a better place. All values that Manchester City share. As a Club, we are driven by a commitment to excellence and a passion for innovation. We partner with industry leaders to create a more environmentally sustainable future, starting with our facilities.

“This is why we are so proud to be BYD’s chosen partner and commit to work together for a better and more sustainable future for the duration of this multi-year partnership.”

Founded in 1894, Manchester City is one of the most successful clubs in football history, with 10 English league titles, seven FA Cups, one UEFA Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup among its successes. Manchester City plays its home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a 53,000-seat arena that the club has called home since 2003.while the club can count its global fan base in millions.

BYD started as a battery manufacturer just over 30 years ago. It made its first New Energy Vehicle (NEV), the world's first mass-produced plug-in hybrid, in 2008, and has since firmly established itself as the global NEV leader, with record sales of both EVs and Super Hybrid PHEVs, and a market presence in more than 110 countries and regions. It celebrated production of its 15 millionth NEV as recently as December 2025.

In 2025 BYD sold 4.6 million vehicles globally, with more than a million of them finding customers outside of China. BYD's global headquarters are in Shenzhen, and it employs 120,000 engineers in research and development, pushing the boundaries of innovation with an average of 45 new patent applications every working day.

About BYD

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 3 million NEVs worldwide in 2023 alone. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, and a dominant market share in China, BYD is now a firm favourite to lead the sustainable mobility transition of the GCC region.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894. Situated on the wider Etihad Campus, the Club’s footprint includes the 53,000 capacity Etihad Stadium, the 7,000 capacity Joie Stadium and City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance, training and youth development facility home to the Club’s men’s, women’s and academy teams.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the Premier League by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus. The Club is committed to operating in a sustainable and socially responsible manner and ensures that equality, diversity and inclusion is embedded into its decision-making processes, culture and practices.