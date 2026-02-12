The initiative reflects PureHealth’s commitment to upskilling healthcare leaders through global academic collaborations

Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of its commitment to strengthening healthcare leadership in the UAE, PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, recently launched a UAE-based ‘Healthcare Mini MBA’ programme in collaboration with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), a leading Medicine and Health Sciences University. The programme’s first cohort of 30 healthcare professionals from PureHealth and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) completed modules designed to strengthen their business acumen, leadership skills and operational expertise to drive healthcare transformation.

The Healthcare Mini MBA programme blends RCSI’s internationally recognised academic excellence with PureHealth’s operational expertise, offering unique intelligence tailored to strengthen the UAE’s evolving healthcare landscape. Through five targeted modules across three months, including global healthcare context, personal leadership, leading change, digital transformation and operational excellence, participants gained a comprehensive understanding of how to address current challenges and future opportunities by blending clinical excellence with strategic business acumen.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said: “Healthcare leadership today is defined by the ability to continuously learn, adapt and innovate. PureHealth is proud to collaborate with the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland on this programme, which reflects our belief that a resilient healthcare system starts with investing in people. By equipping our workforce with global best practices tailored to local needs, we are empowering leaders with the knowledge, agility and vision to shape the future of healthcare in the UAE and beyond.”

Professor Deborah McNamara, President of RCSI, said: “RCSI is delighted to partner with PureHealth on this pioneering initiative that redefines healthcare leadership in the region. By combining strategic insight with clinical excellence, the Healthcare Mini MBA empowers professionals to reflect, innovate, and lead transformative change across the healthcare system.”

Delivered in a hybrid format, the programme began with an in-person residency, with additional modules being delivered through a mix of virtual sessions and local delivery. Faculty from RCSI and PureHealth brought together academic expertise and practical leadership to ensure relevance and impact for working professionals.

The successful competition of the first batch marks a significant milestone in advancing healthcare leadership in the UAE. The programme, which concluded following five comprehensive modules, equipped participants with the skills, perspective, and confidence to lead effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment. The success of this inaugural edition sets a strong foundation for future biannual cohorts, further strengthening the development of healthcare leadership across the region.

