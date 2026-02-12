Lalan Group marked a historic milestone with the inauguration of its first-ever overseas manufacturing facility at the SOHAR Freezone, becoming the first Sri Lankan investment in the zone within the medical manufacturing sector.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of the Chief Guest, His Excellency Sulaiman bin Nasser bin Khamis Al Hajji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for Administrative and Financial Affairs, “ along with His Excellency Wijesinghe Arachchige De Alwis, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman, and His Excellency Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and by senior government officials, dignitaries, industry leaders, invited distinguished guests.

The state-of-the-art medical facility spans 5,000 square meters and comprises a Class 08 Cleanroom, an Ethylene Oxide (EO) Sterilization Plant, and a fully equipped Microbiology Laboratory. The facility operates under stringent quality, safety, and regulatory frameworks aligned with international medical device standards, including ISO 13485:2021, European Union CE certification, and Ministry of Health GMP requirements.

The investment in - SOHAR Freezone reflects Lalan’s long-term commitment to Oman’s healthcare and industrial sectors, supporting national objectives of self-sufficiency, resilience in medical supply chains, and alignment with Oman Vision 2040. In line with Lalan’s values of creating shared value for its people, the local community, and the environment, the company has already achieved an Omanisation rate of 27%, with a target of 45% in the near future, and an annual in-country value addition exceeding OMR 2 million.

The commencement of commercial operations was marked by the signing of Lalan Middle East’s first sales contract with Muscat Pharmacy for the supply of medical gloves, followed by a strategic agreement with Pioneer Quality Investments for sterilization services of disposable medical products at Lalan’s EO sterilization facility.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Lalan Group, Mr. Lalith Hapangama reflected on the journey of Lalan Middle East and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and strong support extended by the Omani authorities and people. He highlighted the Group’s enthusiasm for the current expansion phase and its vision for the next phase of fully-fledged manufacturing and scaled operations. Emphasising Oman’s strategic location, geopolitical stability, access to GCC and African markets, robust infrastructure, and growing economy, he reaffirmed Lalan’s ethos of “going global while staying local,” describing Oman as Lalan’s second home.

The opening of Lalan Middle East’s facility at SOHAR Freezone reinforces SOHAR’s integrated ecosystem model, where manufacturing, logistics, and trade operate as one platform to enable high-quality, sustainable investments. Since entering Oman in 2019, Lalan has evolved into a value-added medical manufacturing operation, strengthening healthcare supply chains, supporting In-Country Value, and reflecting confidence in SOHAR Freezone as a long-term partner for strategic, future-ready investments aligned with national priorities.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Mr. Damith De Alwis, Regional Head of Lalan Middle East, extended special appreciation to all authorities and stakeholders who contributed to the project’s success, including the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Labour, OPAZ, security and military authorities, SOHAR Freezone, diplomatic missions, and numerous well-wishers. As a gesture of appreciation, commemorative tokens were presented to SOHARFreezone, contractors, and the Lalan team in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the project.

Lalan Middle East (FZC) LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Lalan Group – Sri Lanka, a diversified conglomerate established in 1940, with over eight decades of industrial excellence, innovation, and global market leadership. LALAN Group is a family-owned Conglomerate based in Sri Lanka since 1940 with branch offices in the UK, Australia, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey and Oman and a staff strength of over 8000 persons and vertically integrated with plantations in Tea, Rubber, Spices and over 20 Manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka exporting to over 56 countries globally. As a testament to its commitment to quality, innovation, community, and environment Lalan has been accoladed in the Global forefront on numerous instances in recognition of the enormous contribution made to the Sri Lankan industries in particular to the rubber industry.