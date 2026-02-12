Muscat, Oman: Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital, Al Ghubra, Muscat, a leading integrated healthcare provider under Aster DM Healthcare in the GCC, has achieved a historic milestone with the successful launch of robotic-assisted surgery in Oman’s private healthcare sector, marking a transformative step in advanced medical care in the Sultanate. This achievement positions Oman among the few GCC countries offering robotic surgery beyond the public healthcare system.

The realisation of this project was made possible by the steadfast support of His Excellency Dr. Hilal bin Ali Al Sabti, Minister of Health, and his strategic vision for the Ministry. Additionally, in alignment with this exemplary leadership, His Excellency the Undersecretary for Planning and Health Regulation and the Director General of the Directorate General of Private Health Institutions extended their full support to ensure the project’s operational success.

Following the inaugural robotic surgery conducted at the Royal Oman Hospital in December 2025, Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital performed four complex gynaecological cases over two days, representing the hospital’s first integration of cutting-edge robotic technology into routine clinical practice.

This achievement was made possible through a synergy of exceptional skills; the surgeries were performed by Dr. Thuria Al Rawahi, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist and a renowned laparoscopic onco-gynaecology surgeon in Oman, under the guidance of Dr. Somashekhar, internationally acclaimed Robotic Oncology Surgeon and Head of Aster International Institute of Oncology.

The procedures utilised the SSI Mantra 3 robotic surgical system, a next-generation platform developed by SSI Innovations in India. The system provides high-definition 3D visualisation via an open surgeon console and advanced recording and live-streaming capabilities, enabling future tele-proctoring and tele-surgery. Designed as a versatile, multi-specialty alternative to global robotic platforms, the SSI Mantra 3 enhances surgical precision, ergonomics, and training opportunities.

The initial robotic-assisted procedures addressed a range of complex gynaecological conditions:

61-year-old woman with suspected uterine cancer underwent surgery to remove her uterus, ovaries, and nearby lymph nodes.

51-year-old woman with severe endometriosis and adenomyosis had her uterus removed, with careful treatment of bowel adhesions while preserving her ovaries.

49-year-old woman with heavy menstrual bleeding had her uterus removed.

47-year-old woman with an ovarian cyst underwent surgery to remove the cyst.

All patients recovered uneventfully and were discharged in stable condition, highlighting the safety and effectiveness of robotic-assisted surgery.

This milestone aligns with Aster DM Healthcare’s ‘Treat in Oman’ initiative, aimed at providing advanced medical care locally and reducing the need for residents to travel abroad for treatment. It also reflects successful collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Oman, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040, demonstrating how public–private partnerships can raise healthcare standards and access across the country.

H.E. Dr. Ahmed bin Salim Al-Mandhari, Undersecretary for Planning and Health Regulation, Ministry of Health, Oman said, “We are proud to witness the introduction of robotic-assisted surgery in the private healthcare sector, a step that will expand access to advanced treatments for patients across Oman.” He added that this collaboration with Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital demonstrates how public–private partnerships can drive innovation, strengthen clinical expertise, and support Oman’s vision of becoming a regional hub for world-class healthcare.

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said, “Through our ‘Treat in Oman’ initiative, we aim to eliminate the need for residents to travel abroad for advanced care. By introducing robotic surgery in the private sector, we are not only raising the standard of care in Oman but also contributing to the Sultanate’s ambition to become a global leader in healthcare excellence. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Health, Oman, and the Directorate General of Private Health Establishments for their unwavering support and instrumental guidance in facilitating this seamless transition.”

Dr. Muhanna Nasser Al Musalhi, Director General of the Directorate General of Private Health Establishments, noted that the introduction of robotic surgery services at Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital represents a critically important step in the Ministry's direction to empower residents in Oman to access the best health services, whether in the government or private sector. He stated, “Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital is considered the first private health institution to introduce this service in the country, and the second institution overall after The Royal Hospital. This demonstrates the Ministry of Health's efforts to raise the level of health services in both sectors, in addition to its regulatory roles to ensure the quality of health services provided in the Sultanate.” He added, “We are proud of this achievement, which joins the many other achievements realised in the private health sector.”

Dr. Thuria Al Rawahi added, “Robotic surgery represents the future of minimal access care, improving surgical precision, reducing complications, and enabling faster recovery. It allows patients to benefit from world-class surgical techniques locally, eliminating the need to seek treatment abroad.”

Dr. Somashekhar noted, “The introduction of the SSI Mantra 3 robotic system in Oman’s private sector is a major step forward. This platform offers unmatched precision, ergonomics, and training potential, which will expand our ability to treat complex cases across multiple specialties.”

Aster Royal Al Raffah Hospital plans to extend robotic-assisted care to multiple specialties including urology, gastrointestinal surgery, gynaecology, thyroid surgery, paediatric surgery, and oncologic procedures. This expansion will ensure more residents can access advanced surgical care locally, enhancing patient safety, reducing recovery time, and improving long-term outcomes. This expansion further reinforces Oman’s position as a regional destination for advanced medical care while supporting national goals of healthcare self-reliance and innovation.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across 5 countries in the GCC and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 124 clinics, and 333 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

