The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced a reduction of normal working hours for private sector employees across the UAE by two hours per day during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Private sector companies may implement flexible working arrangements or remote work within the limits of the daily working hours set for the days of Ramadan, in line with their business interests and the nature of their work.

This decision is in implementation of the Implementing Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationships and its amendments.