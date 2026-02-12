ubai, UAE: Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, has welcomed CapitaLand Investment (CLI). CLI, a leading global real asset manager with an integrated suite of investment and operating capabilities across the real estate value chain, as it expands into the Gulf’s fast-growing investment market with the establishment of its new office in DIFC.

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CLI operates in more than 270 cities across 45 countries. The new office in Dubai reinforces CLI’s strategy to serve institutional partners and capture opportunities in high-growth markets where it sees long-term potential. It also builds on nearly two decades of regional operational experience through its lodging arm, The Ascott Limited.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, commented: “We are pleased to welcome CapitaLand Investment as it establishes its Dubai office to serve institutional partners in the UAE and the wider Gulf. With its global footprint and deep capabilities across multiple real asset classes, CLI is well positioned to leverage DIFC’s platform as it expands into the region’s fast growing investment and real estate market.”

John Woo, Senior Executive Officer, CapitaLand (DIFC) Limited, said: “CLI’s presence in DIFC marks a strategic step in our expansion in the Gulf region and broadens our global network of institutional and accredited investors. DIFC’s strong governance and robust regulatory framework align with our commitment to building trusted, long-term partnerships. We look forward to leveraging our integrated investment and operational capabilities to connect investors with quality real assets and deliver enduring value.”

The new DIFC office will see CLI provide investment advisory services to clients in the UAE, drawing on its extensive global experience across diverse asset classes including logistics and industrial, lodging and living, office and data centres. The expansion reflects CLI’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality returns and sustainable growth for its capital partners.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore in 2021, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real asset manager with a strong Asia foothold. As at 31 December 2025, CLI had S$125 billion of funds under management. CLI holds stakes in eight listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts and a suite of private real asset vehicles that invest in demographics, disruption and digitalisation-themed strategies. Its diversified real asset classes include retail, office, lodging, industrial, logistics, business parks, wellness, self-storage, data centres and credit.

CLI aims to scale its fund management, commercial management and lodging management businesses globally and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand Group’s development arm.

CLI is committed to growing in a responsible manner, delivering long-term economic value and contributing to the environmental and social well-being of its communities.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is the world's most advanced financial centre, shaping the global financial landscape and cementing Dubai's reputation as a leading business destination across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

As the region's only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, DIFC is home to 8,844 active firms. These include 1,052 regulated firms including over 500 Wealth and Asset Management firms (including 100 hedge funds), 290 banks and capital markets firms, 135 insurance and (re)insurance companies, and 70 brokerage entities. Home to over 1,677 AI, FinTech and innovation, DIFC sets the benchmark for financial innovation and is a top four ranked FinTech hub across the world

Underpinned by a trusted, world-class legal and regulatory framework, including the region's most utilised commercial courts, DIFC ensures efficient governance and reinforces Dubai’s leadership in the digital economy. Connecting 50,200 professionals, it offers the region’s deepest pool of financial talent, serving as the gateway to MEASA for all financial players.

Beyond business, DIFC provides the complete urban experience with world-class lifestyle amenities, establishing it as a highly sought-after destination. The 17.7mn sq. ft. DIFC Zabeel District expansion which provides capacity for over 42,000 companies and a workforce of more than 125,000, DIFC is solidifying Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre. The new District will also include premium Grade A commercial office space, over 1mn sq.ft. allocated to future technologies including the world’s largest Innovation Hub and world’s first purpose-built AI Campus, an expanded academy, residential buildings, hotels, a conference centre, and a range of retail, dining, and cultural offerings, including a first-of-its-kind art pavilion.

Anchored in integrity, DIFC is the platform for success, driving the future of finance.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

