Alef Education Holding Plc (Alef Education) today announced its financial results for the full-year period ending 31st December 2025 (FY 2025).

Alef Education closed 2025 with a resilient full-year performance, delivering revenues of AED769.5 million, up 1.4% YoY, supported by the continued stability of the core UAE portfolio and broader momentum across non-school B2B/B2G activities, private schools, and international initiatives.

Against this backdrop, disciplined cost control and operational efficiencies produced a 71.6% EBITDA margin, marking a 360 bps improvement versus FY 2024 and reinforcing Alef Education’s ability to sustain strong profitability alongside the continued execution of its strategy.

Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, stated, “Alef Education delivered a solid full-year performance in 2025, reflecting disciplined execution across the business and the continued strength of our core UAE operations. We maintained strong profitability and margin expansion while preserving a debt-free balance sheet, demonstrating the scalability of our operating model.

We advanced our core UAE execution with Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) by expanding our presence in new public schools in Abu Dhabi, broadening activity across private schools and non-school B2B/B2G engagements, as well as advancing our international initiatives. We also made meaningful progress across our product portfolio, with Miqyas Al Dhad completing large-scale field testing and moving through institutional engagement, ahead of its planned launch in Q1 2026.”

Alef Education delivered strong profitability in FY 2025, supported by continued margin expansion and disciplined cost management. EBITDA increased 7% YoY to AED 550.7 million, reflecting higher contributions from new contracts alongside operational efficiencies across the business. As a result, the EBITDA margin expanded to 71.6%, representing a 360 basis point improvement compared to FY 2024, showcasing the scalability of the operating model and the benefits of structural cost optimisation.

Net profit rose 8% YoY to AED481.1 million, with the net profit margin improving to 62.5%, driven primarily by EBITDA growth and efficiency gains across the cost base. Profitability was supported by lower operating expenses, stronger performance from new revenue contracts, higher interest income, partially offset by higher corporate tax.

Alef Education ended FY 2025 with a strong liquidity position, holding AED619.5 million in cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December 2025, supported by a debt-free balance sheet. This robust financial position supports operational flexibility, enabling the ongoing delivery of ADEK contractual commitments, and enables continued investment in product and platform development, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

Beyond driving growth, Alef Education’s strong financial position and guaranteed ADEK payments continue to support consistent shareholder returns through a clear and dependable dividend policy. In line with its IPO commitment, the Company guaranteed a minimum annual dividend payout of AED135 million to public shareholders for FY 2025. The first installment of AED67.5 million was paid as an interim dividend in August 2025, with the second installment of AED67.5 million scheduled for payment in April 2026, following the AGM, as previously communicated.

Alef Education ended FY 2025 on a solid footing, delivering net profit of AED481.1 million, up 8% YoY and exceeding the Company’s full-year guidance range. This solid performance was supported by the continued strength of Alef’s long-term partnership with ADEK, growing momentum in the non-school B2B/B2G segment, expansion within UAE private schools, and increasing opportunities across international markets.

For FY 2026, Alef Education expects to deliver continued growth supported by strong revenue visibility, a contracted pipeline, and disciplined cost management. Performance will be underpinned by the contribution of recently signed contracts and those progressing toward execution, providing confidence in the near-term outlook.