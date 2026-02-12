Part of the Aman Group, Janu, derived from the Sanskrit word for ‘soul’, is a visionary hotel, residence and lifestyle brand. Alive to the rhythm of its destinations, Janu offers a new expression of hospitality, harnessing a vibrant energy and igniting creativity.

Set in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the city’s cultural and creative hub, defined by design, dining, art and commerce, Janu Dubai marks the brand’s debut in the Middle East and its first residential offering in the region, following the acclaimed opening of Janu Tokyo in 2024.

Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning architects Herzog & de Meuron, Janu Dubai marks a first-of-its-kind project for the firm in the Middle East, introducing a bold new architectural statement that blends contemporary design with a spirit of energy and connection. The development comprises a 150-key hotel and the debut of the first global Janu Club, an invitation-only members’ club centered on social connection, alongside Janu Residences: a limited collection of two- to five-bedroom apartments. At the property’s pinnacle is an exceptional penthouse, offering generous private living with direct access to the hotel’s amenities and services.

Overlooking the verdant Zabeel Palace Gardens, the Janu branded residences offer sweeping views of the Burj Khalifa and the ever-changing DIFC skyline, placing owners at the nexus of commerce, culture and creativity. Residents enjoy seamless access to Janu’s social and wellness spaces, including a dedicated residents’ lounge, destination restaurants, a mixology bar and expansive wellness centre.

Revered for introducing world-renowned brands to the Emirates, Janu Dubai is a development by H&H that occupies an entire tower, rising from a reimagined souk courtyard. Anchored by an 18-metre-high lobby, the hotel spans levels 6 to 16, while a limited collection of 57 branded residences, defined by expansive layouts and generous terraces, occupies the tower’s most sculpted and panoramic levels.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, commented:

“With Janu Dubai we are creating more than a place to stay. Cultivating sociability, shaped by creativity, bold design and vibrancy, Janu Residences embodies the essence of the brand. Designed by Pritzker Prize–winning practice Herzog & de Meuron, the tower has a tactile, mineral quality and a sculptural form that gives it a distinctive identity in Dubai’s polished skyline while introducing a more human scale to DIFC. Embracing a meaningful connection to nature, it will integrate expansive outdoor terraces and balconies enriched with abundant planting and gardens, creating a verdant, pedestrian-focused environment that is rare for a high-rise in the UAE. DIFC is a fitting location for this vision, and I look forward to bringing the next chapter of Janu’s residential journey to one of the most dynamic corners of the world.”

Access to the limited number of residences is approached with the utmost discretion, with a separate entrance lobby and private lifts conveying residents directly to their homes. The entire 34th floor is dedicated exclusively to Janu’s owner community, framed by panoramic views, an infinity-edge pool and a residents-only Lounge & Bar, creating a private sanctuary above the city.

Forming a community centred on active, holistic living, Janu Dubai’s wellness and fitness offering fosters movement, energy and shared experiences. Rooted in connection and vitality, residents enjoy curated access to the hotel’s amenities, from outdoor terraces enriched with lush planting to distinctive dining destinations, with the Janu Club encompassing its own lounge and cigar and mixology bar allowing for everything from early-morning rituals to late-night gatherings.

Janu Residence owners enjoy exclusive access to the Janu Private Office, a dedicated service supporting tailored Janu and Aman journeys, private travel and bespoke events, alongside 24-hour concierge and on-request residential services.

To own a Janu Residence is to gain access to the Janu way of life. Janu Residences, Dubai redefine contemporary living through expressive design, meaningful connection and shared experiences, with residences now available for purchase. Further reinforcing the brand’s growing presence both locally and internationally, future Janu properties have been confirmed in the United Arab Emirates on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, as well as in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turks and Caicos, with additional destinations to be announced in due course.

About Aman Group

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace), in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 35 exquisitely serene hotels, resorts and branded residences, ranging from the urban to the remote, in 20 destinations across the globe. Aman has a robust pipeline of future projects under construction.

In recent years, Aman Group has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens including Aman Skincare (2018), supplement range Sva (2020), Aman Fine Fragrance (2020), ready-to-wear collection The Essentials by Aman (2021), performance skincare line Aman Essential Skin (2023) and Aman Interiors (2023) offering bespoke designed furniture items inspired by the world of Aman.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand’s philosophy, in 2020 Aman introduced a new hotel brand, Janu – meaning ‘soul’ in Sanskrit. Janu energises and inspires with transformative spaces, innovative dining destinations and state-of-the-art wellness facilities at unprecedented scale, offering a new expression of hospitality. In March 2024, Janu’s inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, opened its doors and several forthcoming Janu hotels are already in development.

About H&H Development

H&H is a Dubai-based developer and asset manager, pioneering the benchmark for curated, elevated developments. Since 2007, H&H has forged its reputation for design excellence, enduring value, and an unwavering standard of quality. H&H’s highly selective portfolio delivers developments that make a discreet yet undeniable impact, guided by exceptional craftsmanship, prime locations, and meaningful partnerships. Every project is built with intention, reflecting a strategic curation that has introduced world-renowned brands to the Emirates, aiming to set a new standard for value-driven excellence in branded residences. As Dubai progresses toward its 2040 vision, H&H remains at the forefront, shaping the future with considered, impactful developments. With a portfolio that includes private residences, commercial properties, and hospitality destinations, H&H operates with a long-term mindset. The company is committed to creating definitive urban benchmarks across the city, delivering unprecedented destinations and unparalleled lifestyle experiences. Through its forward-thinking and innovative approach, H&H consistently raises industry standards for high-end developments, building lasting value and contributing significantly to Dubai’s evolving landscape. For more information, visit www.h-h.ae

