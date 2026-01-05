LONDON, UK – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced an enhanced collaboration with Nokia aimed at accelerating growth and delivering greater value to channel partners across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

This strategic initiative builds on the strong foundation between the two companies and introduces new measures to capitalise on market opportunities and drive channel success.

Under the expanded partnership, Westcon and Nokia will collaborate closely on joint market engagement – shifting from fulfilment to a dedicated focus on proactively driving growth.

Westcon will onboard direct touch sales resources in select geographies and proactively engage with partners and end customers to identify opportunities for Nokia solutions. Meanwhile Nokia will provide specialist insight for Westcon sales teams on identified whitespace Nokia technologies, ensuring deep technical expertise and market readiness.

Both organisations will co-manage pipeline development and forecasting, facilitate escalation within Nokia and support co-selling in key, must-win opportunities. The partnership will also include co-marketing events designed to raise awareness and drive demand for Nokia’s portfolio across MEA.

“Our strengthened collaboration with Nokia in the MEA region exemplifies the strategic partnerships that we are increasingly forging with vendors,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor. “As the channel evolves, driving more distribution-led business is one of our key priorities and this agreement illustrates how we are adding ever greater value in line with our commitment to partner success.”

“This enhanced partnership with Nokia marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions in the MEA region,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “By combining Nokia’s innovation with Westcon-Comstor’s channel expertise, we are creating new opportunities for partners to grow and succeed.”

“We are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Westcon-Comstor to bring Nokia’s industry-leading fixed, IP and optical network solutions to the partners across MEA,” said Kamal Ballout, Head of Enterprise and Partners for Network Infrastructure, Middle East and Africa at Nokia. “Their deep market reach and proven ability to deliver value to partners make them an ideal ally. Together, we will help deliver the breadth of connectivity expertise, performance and security our customers need in the region.”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology provider and specialist distributor, operating in more than 50 countries. It delivers business value and opportunity by connecting the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers. It combines industry insight, technical know-how and 40 years of distribution experience to deliver value and accelerate vendor and partner business success. It goes to market through two lines of business: Westcon and Comstor.