Jeddah: Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), brings you the best travel tips to plan your family holiday.

Traveling is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable experiences one can have, allowing us to explore new places, cultures, and cuisines. Wego understands the sole needs of Saudi Arabian families seeking the perfect getaway.

These responsibilities easily double when you are traveling as a family. From selecting the perfect destination to comfortable accommodations and activities for everyone; it is not an easy task, but with Wego, planning family trips becomes less stressful.

Users can search for the top family-friendly destinations under the "Trip Ideas" section of Wego. The travel advisory feature that Wego provides also allows travelers to get all the necessary information on the places they want to visit, including weather conditions.

In addition, the platform offers the best flights based on families’ budgets and schedules, allowing them to compare the airfares, dates, and availability of flights from Saudia Arabia, and assess a range of family-friendly airlines listed on Wego.

One of the top airlines that offer many services for families is Saudia. It provides a special Family Membership Program called the ALFURSAN apart from providing complimentary prams and family check-in desks, along with dedicated ground staff and cabin crew trained to assist families. It also offers perks for those traveling with children. This includes the Little VIP campaign, which provides families with dedicated check-in desks and priority boarding, along with complimentary bassinet seats and an additional baggage allowance that includes a 10 kg checked bag and a 5 kg cabin bag.

Be it Saudia, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, Gulf Air, Qantas and other family-friendly air carriers, Wego helps easily book the right type of trip for families.

Wego's user-friendly platform caters to families by offering a centralized hub to explore travel options. Compare airfares, dates, and availability from a wide range of airlines operating in Saudi Arabia, including Saudia, Flynas, Flyadeal, Egyptair, Nile Air, Air Arabia, and Air Cairo. This allows families to find the perfect flight that fits their budget and schedule.

In addition, users can benefit from Wego's blogs in English and Arabic which provide users with plenty of information on visas and destination ideas and help compile the requirements to prepare and decide the right timeline for trips, taking into consideration school holidays and drawing up an itinerary full of activities and experiences that would keep the family entertained throughout the trip.

