Dubai, UAE: Wego has once again emerged as the #1 travel app for flight search and booking in the Middle East. Wego was announced as the topflight booking app for the region in 2023 and has continued its winning streak this year.

According to data from data.ai, Wego recorded a year-over-year (YoY) growth of over 44% and 305,775 downloads in May 2024 alone.

This data was gathered by analyzing the download rates of 1,109 travel apps that offer flight and hotel search capabilities. Wego has also earned the distinction of being the most downloaded travel app for flight-focused brands in the Middle East region, and notably, it is still the most downloaded travel app under Meta and OTA categories in Kuwait since September 2022.

The peak travel season during the upcoming summer holiday across the region may see downloads of the app continue to rise.

Wego is an award-winning travel app and one of the largest online travel marketplaces in the MENA & Asia Pacific. With its extensive network of airline and hotel partners, Wego offers travelers a comprehensive range of travel options, allowing them to find the best deals and make informed decisions about their travel plans.

Last year, Wego also announced the acquisition of WegoPro (formerly Travelstop) to expand into the business travel sphere.

