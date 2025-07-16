Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Digitas, a connected marketing agency under Publicis Groupe Middle East, has officially been awarded Platinum Partner status by Optimizely, marking a key milestone that positions the agency as the only regional player to hold this distinction in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Praveen Prabhakaran, General Manager at Optimizely, commented “We’re proud to recognize Digitas Middle East as a Platinum Partner — a testament to their outstanding expertise, strategic leadership, and commitment to delivering transformative digital experiences. As the only regional partner to hold Platinum status in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Digitas is setting a new standard for digital innovation in high-growth markets. Their recent win as Optimizely’s 2024 Partner of the Year for the Middle East and Africa further underscores their exceptional impact in the region. We’re excited to build on our collaboration and help more organizations realize the full potential of Optimizely’s industry-leading platform.”

Platinum status represents the highest level of partnership within Optimizely’s global ecosystem, granted only to agencies that demonstrate deep technical expertise, strategic alignment, and a strong track record of delivering successful digital experiences using the platform. The recognition provides Digitas with access to exclusive features, early product releases, advanced training, and

priority support, benefits that will directly translate into more agile, data-driven, and personalised solutions for clients. Digitas has already been putting these capabilities into action, transforming the experience of their partners.

The announcement follows Digitas being named Optimizely Solution Partner of the Year 2024 for the MEA region, recognition of the agency’s ability to turn the platform into real business results.

Kareem Monem, CEO of Digitas ME, commented “This recognition is more than a badge, it’s a reflection of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of customer experience in the region. As digital expectations rise, our clients need smarter, faster, and more adaptable solutions. With Optimizely, we now have the industry’s leading Digital Experience Platform as recognised by Gartner and Forrester to lead that charge and deliver results that matter.”

These achievements further solidifies Digitas’ commitment to delivering best-in-class digital

capabilities across the region, particularly in high-growth markets like the UAE and KSA. With clients in sectors ranging from telecom to public services, the agency is now better positioned than ever to help organisations transform how they engage with their audience

Digitas’ Platinum status is effective immediately and will inform several key client programs launching in 2025.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to

enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities:

Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 96,000 professionals.