Project is strategically positioned in Jumeirah Golf Estates, TERRA blends architectural elegance with world-class amenities and vibrant community living

Dubai, UAE – Taraf, the real estate arm of Yas Holding, has appointed Al Firas General Contracting LLC as the main contractor for TERRA Golf Collection, its exclusive villa development nestled within Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), Dubai.

TERRA Golf Collection is a gated enclave of 84 residences including six-bedroom standalone villas and townhouses spanning premium plots with unobstructed views across championship-level greens. Set to handover in Q2 2027, each thoughtfully designed residence will offer a harmonious balance of sophistication, space, and function featuring expansive layouts, smart home integration, and a private basement level perfectly suited for a gym, cinema, or entertainment space. Villas are also enhanced with dedicated provisions for private pools, offering residents the flexibility to personalize their outdoor living experience in the future.

The community benefits from access to JGE’s world-class amenities: two championship golf courses (Earth & Fire), the European Tour Performance Institute, wellness clubs, tennis and padel courts, gyms, swimming pools, as well as two retail centers. Located within a vibrant neighborhood of over 1,800 residences, TERRA also offers proximity to schools, dining options, and essential services.

Strategically located just minutes from Dubai Expo 2020’s precinct and Al Maktoum International Airport, the development marries exclusive retreat living with seamless city access.

Mohamed Eldahan, CEO of Taraf, commented: “With Al Firas’s proven capabilities, we are confident that TERRA will set a new standard for luxury living in one of Dubai’s most iconic communities.”

Firas Mashal, Managing Director at Al Firas General Contracting added: “We are proud to partner with Taraf on this landmark project. TERRA represents an exciting opportunity to deliver architectural excellence alongside premium lifestyle offerings.”

Construction is now underway, showcasing Taraf’s commitment to developing refined residences for discerning homeowners seeking sophistication, convenience, and investment opportunity in one of Dubai’s premier golf communities.

About Taraf

Taraf is a property developer that will deliver prime residential spaces in the UAE. Launched at the start of 2023, the developer plans to introduce exquisite and exclusive, luxury residential properties at iconic & prime locations for national and international clients. Taraf’s attention-to-detail approach reflects its commitment to delivering high-quality, lifestyle-driven places that inspire its communities and customers to realise their full potential. Taraf is a company under Yas Holding, a leading investment group headquartered in the UAE. The launch of Taraf falls in line with the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio, support its growth plans, as well as set new standards for a luxurious lifestyle for residents and investors in the UAE and beyond.

Website: www.tarafholding.com