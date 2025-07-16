Dubai, UAE – Huawei Consumer Cloud Services signed 2 MOUs with the Middle Eastern music streaming platform Anghami and the Arabic news platform Nabd, during the 2025 Huawei Developer Conference (HDC 2025). These cooperations plan to enrich the ecosystem capabilities of Huawei HMS for Car and provide stable, efficient, and localized informative and entertaining content service solutions for global automakers.

Huawei taps into MENA’s leading digital powerhouses to elevate in-car content

As the leading music streaming platform in MENA with over 57 million tracks, Anghami brings strong regional expertise and deep understanding of local listening preferences. Through this new partnership, Anghami will now deliver its content via HMS for Car, helping automakers offer a rich and relevant in-car music experience tailored for the local market.

Anghami has a long-standing partnership with Huawei. In 2020, Anghami completed the integration of HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) and collaborated with HUAWEI AppGallery to promote and expand the Middle East and Africa market. In 2021, Anghami developed and launched the HarmonyOS app for Huawei smartwatches in the Middle East and Africa, and in 2025, it launched a new application version optimized for the HUAWEI WATCH 5. In their renewed cooperation, Anghami will provide audio content for the HMS for Car business, helping automakers build a music content ecosystem for the local market.

Nabd is the leading Arabic content platform, offering personalized Arabic news and content to its users worldwide. With a user base of over 32 million, Nabd has established itself as the preferred destination for Arabic content consumption. The platform provides an extensive range of features, including personalized news, live match scores, football schedules, real-time financial markets data, weather forecasts, live TV streaming, entertaining video feeds, e-commerce listings, and engaging word games. This cooperation with Huawei HMS for Car will provide localized content and multilingual services for HMS for Car.

As a long-term partner of Huawei, and since 2021, Nabd has continued to promote the integration of the HMS media kit and support ecosystem cooperation; at the same time, it expanded brand coverage in the Middle East and North Africa through HUAWEI AppGallery.

Huawei HMS for Car's technology-driven innovation accelerates the global application ecosystem into vehicles.

This cooperation with the Middle Eastern music streaming platform Anghami and the Arabic news platform Nabd expands Huawei HMS for Car to two core categories of music and news. For Huawei, building a rich in-car app ecosystem goes beyond partnering with global ecosystem partners. Huawei HMS for Car’s own technological advances and exploration is yet another key factor in its continued improvement. At the HDC 2025, Huawei also unveiled HMS for Car MAAN 4.0, its latest innovation that allows web-based apps to work just as smoothly as native apps inside the vehicle. Paired with the new App Box development tool, it makes it easier than ever for partners like Anghami helping them bring seamless, high-quality entertainment to connected vehicles around the world.

Looking ahead, Huawei plans to continue expanding its ecosystem by working with regional and global content leaders to deliver even more personalized and immersive driving journeys. Huawei HMS for Car also plans to expand collaborations with more ecosystem partners in the future to deliver an even richer and more comprehensive range of in-car services.