Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a bold move set to redefine credit cards in the UAE, Finance House announced the official launch of investnation Credit Card, a one-of-a-kind financial product that combines credit access with ongoing investment growth. It’s not just a card, it’s a smarter way to spend and build wealth, all at once.

Exclusively available to investnation members, the card can be unlocked by investing as little as AED 3,000 through the investnation platform. Customers instantly qualify to apply for the card, which offers a credit limit of up to 90% of the earmarked investment amount, while the funds continue to generate returns of up to 7% annually.

This dual-benefit model of liquidity plus growth is a game-changer in the credit card market.

Key features of investnation Credit Card include:

Lifetime free membership with no annual fees or hidden charges

Instant approval via a fully digital onboarding journey

Virtual and physical cards for smooth online and in-store purchases

Multiple repayment options for greater flexibility

Complimentary access to select airport lounges

What sets this card apart is its deep integration with the user’s financial ecosystem. Rather than working in isolation like most traditional credit cards, investnation Credit Card ties directly into the customer’s investment portfolio.

While a portion is earmarked to determine the credit limit, the rest remains fully liquid, giving customers simultaneous access to spending power and wealth-building potential.

“The launch of investnation Credit Card reflects our continued focus on delivering solutions that align with our customers’ financial goals. We are proud to introduce a product that enables users to access credit while their investments continue to grow, empowering them with both liquidity and long-term value.”, said Mr. Mohamed A. Alqubaisi, Founder & Chairman of the Finance House Group.

The launch is a milestone moment in Finance House’s mission to redefine financial access and further cements its position as a pioneer in customer-driven innovation.

About Finance House LLC

Finance House LLC “Finance House” is a licensed financial institution, regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE (“CBUAE”), that has been fulfilling the financial aspirations of individuals and businesses since 2008.

In 2024, Finance House proudly celebrated 20 years of collective impact and leadership, as a subsidiary of Finance House PJSC.

With a diverse portfolio of financial solutions, Finance House caters to personal, commercial, and corporate finance needs, offering corporate deposits and specialized treasury services. These solutions are crafted to drive growth and provide trusted support for personal and business success.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with strategically located branch offices in Dubai and Sharjah, Finance House delivers seamless service across the UAE.

Our mission is to empower financial success through unparalleled expertise, unwavering trust, and a commitment to innovation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anand Sankara Narayanan

Chief Marketing Officer

Finance House

Email: anand.narayanan@fh.ae