Dubai, UAE: Karma Developers has announced the launch of Antalya, a design-forward residential development in Dubai Sports City, envisioned as a modern-day architectural landmark by veteran architect and Karma Founder, S.N. Saxena.

With a legacy spanning over four decades in shaping Dubai’s built environment, Saxena has delivered yet another signature project – one that redefines the intersection of form, function, and emotion.

Antalya is a masterclass in architectural precision, combining intuitive spatial planning with bold, expressive design. It is crafted to be seen and admired – but also to be experienced.

“Antalya is the culmination of decades of learning from Dubai’s evolution. It’s where architecture goes beyond structures and becomes a story – of light, flow, and human connection,” said S.N. Saxena. “This project reflects our deep understanding of what residents in Dubai truly value: harmony, wellness, and timeless design.”

The development features 192 thoughtfully designed residences, ranging from elegant studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments. Every unit is optimised for natural light and seamless flow, connecting residents to a curated selection of wellness-driven amenities.

Highlights include two full-size pools, one of which is an infinity pool, a Zen Garden, panoramic indoor gym, yoga and meditation zones, outdoor cinema, children’s splash area with nanny services, and tranquil water features.

Situated in Dubai Sports City – a vibrant community known for its world-class sporting venues and strong investment appeal – Antalya offers more than just a prime location; it embodies architectural excellence and a lifestyle-driven living experience. With consistent real estate appreciation and robust rental demand, the project stands out as a promising opportunity for long-term value and healthy returns.

Strategically located near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Antalya provides effortless connectivity to landmark destinations including Miracle Garden, Global Village, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, and both Dubai International and Maktoum International Airports.

Part of Karma Group, Karma Developers has consistently delivered design-led, community-centric projects across Dubai. With over 25 successful developments and a five-million-square-foot pipeline, the company continues to champion real estate that blends architectural creativity with sustainable, purposeful living.

About Karma Developers

Karma Developers – a distinguished part of Karma Group – has established itself as a leading force in real estate development, delivering premium residential, commercial, and retail projects that reflect innovation, precision, and lasting value. With over a decade of expertise, Karma Developers has shaped key micro-markets across Dubai, including landmark projects in Palm Jumeirah and Meydan District.

Since its inception, Karma Developers has successfully completed more than 25 projects across the UAE, UK, and Cyprus, with growing footprints in Romania and strategic investments in Australia.

Backed by a five-million-square-foot development pipeline, the company continues to drive expansion with a keen eye on market opportunities and strategic collaborations. Led by a team with over 75 years of combined experience, Karma Developers blends technical expertise with a deep understanding of modern living, balancing affordability with luxury to meet the expectations of discerning clients.

Through strong industry partnerships and a commitment to sustainability, the company integrates smart affordability and environmentally conscious design into every development. With over 2,000 satisfied customers, Karma Developers' success is measured not just by the spaces it creates, but by the trust it earns. Every project elicits a sense of belonging – crafting environments that inspire pride and enrich communities.

As part of Karma Group, the company remains dedicated to creating aesthetically inspiring, enduring homes that empower communities and bring pride to those who live within them. Its mission is to craft thoughtfully designed residences that set new benchmarks for beauty, quality, and belonging while creating strong communities and delivering unparalleled living experiences.

