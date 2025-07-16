Oman Cables strengthens regional sustainability drive with EPD Certification for Electrical Cable

Muscat, Oman – In a strategic move that sets a regional benchmark, Oman Cables Industry (OCI), has secured Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its key cable families reinforcing its position as a regional sustainability leader and end-to-end infrastructure solution provider. This achievement delivers a powerful competitive edge to OCI’s customers by aligning their operations with advanced sustainability standards. As industries across construction, utilities, and infrastructure face mounting pressure for transparency and carbon accountability, OCI empowers stakeholders with the tools to build responsibly, innovate sustainably, and lead confidently.

The EPD certifications were independently verified and published by EPD Norge, developed under cable-specific rules, these certifications provide a transparent, science-based account of a product’s environmental impact across its lifecycle from raw materials to end-of-life.

As sustainability and carbon disclosure become central to procurement, financing, and regulatory strategies, EPDs are a critical enabler for green building certification systems such as LEED, Estidama, and for ESG-focused investment and reporting.

“At OCI, sustainability is not a campaign, it’s a core business principle,” said Erkan Aydogdu, CEO of Oman Cables Industry. “Securing EPD certification reflects our continued commitment to operational transparency, responsible growth, and long-term stakeholder value. We’re committed to empowering our customers and partners with the data they need to compete in tomorrow’s markets. And this is just the beginning more EPD certifications are underway.”

From government infrastructure to private development, OCI’s EPD-backed products enable customers to meet rising environmental criteria and demonstrate credible climate action. The achievement strengthens OCI’s eligibility in international and regional green tenders and contributes to Oman’s industrial transformation under Vision 2040. “We’re not just manufacturing cables, we’re enabling the next generation of infrastructure with purpose, performance, and accountability,” Aydogdu added.

OCI’s verified EPDs are publicly available via the EPD Norge website: Søkeresultat – EPD Norge

About Oman Cables Industry (SAOG)

Oman Cables Industry (SAOG), a public joint stock company listed on Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX), is a leading cable manufacturer and solution provider based in the Sultanate of Oman that develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of electrical products, which include medium voltage power cables, low voltage power & control cables, instrumentation cables, pilot cables, overhead power transmission line conductors and building wires. In addition, Oman Cables Industry provides cables with unique specifications – for various applications and environmental conditions, or as per customer requirements. Part of the Prysmian Group - A truly global worldwide group leader in the cable industry - Oman Cables Industry ranks within the Top Global Wire and Cable Producers. Originally established in 1984, Oman Cables Industry now has offices located in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and KSA. The company also enjoys an extensive network of distributors and agents throughout the Middle East, Africa, Turkey & India (MEAT) region.

