KUWAIT CITY - Starting July 1, 2025, all expatriate workers holding Article 18 visas in Kuwait will be required to obtain an official "Exit Permit" to leave the country, as per the latest directive issued by the Ministry of Interior.

According to a notice released by Jazeera Airways, the exit permit must be approved by the employer and issued through the Sahel application. The move aims to enhance regulatory oversight of labor mobility and ensure compliance with immigration procedures.

Passengers without a valid exit permit will not be allowed to pass through passport control, and any missed or canceled flights resulting from the lack of documentation will not be compensated by Jazeera Airways.

Travelers have been urged to verify the validity of all required travel documents—particularly the Exit Permit—prior to their journey to avoid disruptions. Jazeera Airways has clarified that it will not bear responsibility for travel delays or cancellations arising from missing permits.

