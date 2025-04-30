DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Wego, the #1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has entered a new strategic distribution partnership with Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, as part of their commitment to deepen Accor’s digital presence and strengthen the Group’s connection with regional travelers across MENA.

Through this collaboration, Accor is focused on expanding its reach across high potential markets including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and other GCC countries, benefitting from Wego’s deep understanding of local consumer behavior and unmatched ability to localize at scale as a highly trusted platform in the region.

Craig Hewett, Co-Founder and Chief Hotels Officer at Wego, said: “This collaboration with Accor couldn’t come at a better time. As the region witnesses a surge in travel, our mission is to provide travelers with exceptional value and seamless access to the world’s best hospitality. Partnering with Accor enables us to deliver curated hotel experiences to millions of users, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, personalization, and trust.”

Accor will have real-time connectivity to Wego’s platform, integrating its huge global hotel inventory, dynamic rate plans, and locally relevant offers, paving the way for seamless joint marketing efforts and regional content delivery.

This seamless integration will make Accor’s expansive hotel portfolio, spanning over 5,600 properties and more than 45 brands, instantly accessible to Wego’s highly engaged user base across the region.

Kerry Healy, Chief Commercial Officer, Premium, Midscale & Economy, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, Accor commented: “This partnership represents a strategic alignment with the region’s leading travel marketplace, a critical enabler in Accor’s strategy to collectively scale its digital ecosystem and regional footprint. It’s not just about greater visibility, it’s about understanding the Middle Eastern traveler, and creating tailored, culturally relevant experiences that resonate with them. The timing of our partnership with Wego is also critical, sitting within Accor’s broader digital transformation strategy across MEA APAC, as we move from traditional campaigns to a data-rich, always-on marketing model, engaging guests with personalized content across digital channels.’’

‘’Together we’re unlocking new opportunities to really understand our customers and personalize engagement, amplify our 45+ hotel brands, and drive commercial growth through Wego’s powerful distribution capabilities, allowing Accor to reach new audiences and strengthen direct engagement across the MENA region,’’ she added.

The founding of this partnership is perfectly timed and naturally aligns with both companies’ growth trajectories. As Wego evolves, and the company’s influence grows, the well-established travel platform offers a robust, scalable technology stack, and deep consumer insights across MENA, mirroring Accor’s own expansion efforts in the region.

With Accor rapidly accelerating its regional footprint, strengthening its leadership in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt, the integration enables the hotel group to capture more share of MENA travelers’ spend, and drive greater visibility for Accor brands and hotels, while continuing to deliver tailored experiences rooted in regional relevance.

The collaboration also paves the way for deeper marketing alignment. Accor and Wego will launch joint campaigns that highlight top outbound destinations, such as Paris, London, Istanbul, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur that are consistently in demand among Wego users.

With targeted messaging in Arabic, English, Urdu, and more, the partnership will ensure Accor’s properties are featured in culturally localized, high-converting content across web, mobile, and email platforms.

As both companies invest in scalable infrastructure and intelligent systems, this partnership is positioned to unlock stronger conversion, higher booking volumes, and enhanced brand equity. Accor’s premium, midscale and economy offerings are increasingly resonating with MENA’s growing middle class, while its luxury and lifestyle brands continue to attract high-value travelers seeking authenticity, emotional connection and innovation.

Wego’s ability to deliver tailored recommendations, powered by AI and predictive analytics, will further enhance traveler satisfaction and loyalty.

Accor will also gain from Wego’s localized payment ecosystem, which includes support for popular regional methods such as Mada in Saudi Arabia and Knet in Kuwait. Enhancing affordability and accessibility, Wego further empowers travelers through flexible Buy Now, Pay Later options via its partnership with Tabby. These offerings reflect Wego’s ongoing commitment to delivering seamless, regionally attuned travel experiences, underpinned by best-in-class customer service tailored to the needs of today’s MENA traveler.