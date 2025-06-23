Founded by senior bankers who helped shape the region’s top institutions, Wealthbrix brings a track record managing over USD30 bn in AUM

Independent, senior-led firm offers a holistic, client-first model spanning private wealth, asset management, and corporate finance advisory

Dubai, UAE: Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited, a newly launched independent wealth management firm, today announced its official market entry from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA region). Founded by a team of seasoned professionals from private banking and asset management, the firm brings together over 150 years of collective leadership experience and a track record managing more than USD30 bn in AUM from Middle Eastern, Asian, and European clients.

Wealthbrix enters the market with a clear purpose: to deliver a client-first approach to wealth management that is independent, holistic, and agile - reflecting the ambitions of global upwardly mobile wealth creators and the shifting centre of gravity in global capital.

“This is the Dubai moment - an inflection point where global capital, regional ambition, and client expectations are converging,” said Dr. Hamad Buamim, Chairman of the Advisory Board, Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited. “Today’s wealth creators want more than access to products. They expect a partner who can build and preserve their legacy, support their ambitions, and provide unbiased, high-impact advice.”

This launch comes at a pivotal moment for wealth managers. An estimated USD85-100 tn in global wealth is expected to change hands by 2050 in what is being called the ‘Great Wealth Transfer’ – including approximately USD1 tn in the GCC alone. This represents an unprecedented opportunity driven by next gen millionaires. This is juxtaposed by the UAE benefitting from this seismic shift, with more than 6,700 new millionaires having relocated to Dubai in 2024 alone, over 68,000 HNWIs and UHNWIs now based in the country, and more than 30,000 expected to arrive over the next five years, solidifying the UAE’s status as a leading global hub for the new generation of high-net-worth individuals.

A growing share of global capital is concentrated in two fast-expanding, high-growth segments: Mid-Tier Millionaires (MTMs) with investable assets between USD5 mn and USD30 mn, and UHNWIs with over USD30 mn. MTMs alone account for nearly USD55 tn in global wealth and are growing faster than the broader HNWI population. Often self-made and globally mobile, many in this group sit between upper-tier affluent and ultra-high-net-worth tiers - requiring a more tailored and sophisticated approach than standardised models typically provide. Meanwhile, the UHNWI population is projected to surge by 38 per cent over the next five years, with Asia and the Middle East driving the fastest growth globally.

Together, MTMs and UHNWIs represent a rapidly expanding opportunity - one that sits at the heart of Wealthbrix’s mission. These clients demand more than transactional advice; they seek a holistic approach that reflects their ambitions. This is where Wealthbrix steps in: bridging the gap between legacy models and modern client expectations through an independent platform that combines global structuring expertise with regional insight. Whether it’s wealth preservation, succession, asset diversification, or fundraising, Wealthbrix is purpose-built to meet the needs of this influential and under-served segment.

Wealthbrix builds on the momentum of a maturing wealth management landscape with a differentiated, partner-led model spanning private wealth, asset management, and corporate finance advisory. Fully licensed by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and headquartered in DIFC, Wealthbrix is designed to complement and elevate the existing wealth management ecosystem - delivering tailored, unbiased advice anchored in institutional discipline and enabled by advanced technology.

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: “We welcome Wealthbrix to DIFC’s growing ecosystem of firms shaping the future of wealth and asset management. As the city with the highest concentration of wealth in the region, DIFC continues to attract firms that bring confidence, innovation, and a broad range of perspectives to the sector. We look forward to supporting Wealthbrix growth as they contribute to the evolution of the region’s wealth management landscape.”

As global asset managers flock to the UAE to tap into rising investor demand, Wealthbrix offers a differentiated, home-grown alternative - combining institutional discipline and strong in-house asset management capabilities across equities, fixed income, and real estate. As part of its long-term strategy, the firm is building a DIFC-based fund platform that aims to anchor investment activity locally, whilst aligning with the Dubai Economic Agenda to position Dubai at the forefront of innovation and economic growth.

Wealthbrix enters the market as a well-capitalised institution, having closed an eight-figure USD equity funding round backed by a strategic group of global investors - including family offices, a venture capital firm, and angel investors from the region and beyond. This strong capital base provides the foundation to scale: attracting top industry talent, expanding product depth, and building a comprehensive value proposition.

“This is a rare moment to elevate and optimise how wealth is managed in the region,” said Rajesh Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited. “Dubai offers a unique convergence of regulatory clarity, global talent, and a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem - making it the ideal base for a firm that is proudly home-grown, bold in ambition, and global in outlook. Built on a model that fully aligns our interests with those of our clients, Wealthbrix brings together open-architecture access, multiple global custody banks, in-house asset management, consolidated reporting, and debt & equity advisory to deliver bespoke, holistic solutions for today’s discerning clients.”

True to its independent model, Wealthbrix combines in-house capabilities with access to best-in-class managers, underpinned by a strong focus on client suitability and the reach to access opportunities across global markets. Wealthbrix is built on a hybrid model that optimally uses touch and tech enablement while delivering the desired client experience. Its secure, cloud-native platform consolidates client portfolios across banks and asset classes - providing a periodic, 360° view of performance and risk management.

About Wealthbrix Capital Partners Limited

Wealthbrix Capital Partners is a trusted, independent wealth management firm established with a clear purpose: to offer a more holistic and refreshed approach to how wealth is structured, preserved, and grown. Guided by a client-first philosophy, Wealthbrix sets new standards in innovation and agility - combining institutional discipline with deep regional and global expertise.

Founded by seasoned bankers who have helped shape some of the region’s most respected institutions, Wealthbrix brings together over 150 years of collective leadership experience and a track record managing more than USD30 bn in AUM from Middle Eastern, Asian, and European clients. Headquartered in DIFC and regulated by the DFSA, Wealthbrix is set to reach a team strength of nearly 20 professionals by July 2025, combining deep GCC insight with global structuring and investment expertise - delivering clarity and conviction at every stage of a client’s wealth journey.

Wealthbrix’s core ethos is rooted in building lasting legacies - brick by brick - through highly personalised, transparent and independent advice.

For more information, please visit www.wealthbrix.co

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 46,000 professionals working across over 6,900 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

