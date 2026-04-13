Dubai, UAE: Wayground, the global learning platform formerly known as Quizizz, is launching Learning Uninterrupted, an initiative that puts its full suite of premium tools in the hands of educators across the GCC, completely free of charge, through the end of the 2025–2026 academic year, with no contracts, no payment details and no strings attached.

Learning Uninterrupted is designed to bridge learning for Middle East educators. It is a direct response offering free Premium licenses to all educators to ensure that learning continues without interruption, regardless of what is happening outside the classroom.

Thousands of schools across the Middle East have been forced to suspend classes or go online with little preparation, due to the current situation. Learning Uninterrupted makes a practical difference by providing engagement tools built specifically for online learning and supporting all learning environments. Furthermore, it provides teachers with an AI Quiz Builder for instant lessons and millions of ready-made activities, ensuring there is no disruption to their existing lesson plans.

More than 940,000 teachers are currently engaged in teaching across the GCC countries with more than half of them are in the primary classes. With the spread of online classes due to the current situation, they are teaching from home. The Learning Uninterrupted scheme will help all of them to access the industry-leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) learning tools that will help them to stay ahead of the game.

“Teachers carry an enormous responsibility, and we want to make sure the tools they need are never a barrier. This initiative is our commitment to the educators of this region – we are here, we are ready, and access to Wayground should never be what stands between a student and a great learning experience,” Ankit Gupta, CEO of Wayground, says.

Educators or administrators can register their interest through Wayground website. Once registered, users receive full Wayground AI Premium package for free through the end of the 2025-26 academic year. The process requires no contract, no payment details, and carries no obligation. It features seamless Learning Management System (LMS) integration for easy setup and allows for school-wide activation in minutes.

Wayground bridges educational priorities and classroom realities with the supplemental curriculum platform that helps students hit grade-level standards faster. Arabic teachers within this region are fully eligible to use and benefit from the platform. They can curate and translate content they are creating for study purposes in Arabic.

The programme is built on a simple belief: a teacher with the right tools can keep learning alive in any environment whether that’s a physical classroom, a hybrid setup, or a fully remote one. Wayground’s mission has always been to make great learning accessible to every student, everywhere. Learning Uninterrupted is that mission in action.

Participating educators receive full access to Wayground AI Premium, including: AI Quiz & Lesson Builder - Generate curriculum-aligned activities in minutes; Millions of Ready-Made Activities - Searchable by subject, grade, and curriculum standard; Live Lessons & Assessments - Real-time engagement tools that work in any learning environment; LMS Integration - School-wide activation in under an hour and Performance Insights - Actionable data for teachers and administrators alike.

Wayground is pairing the programme with weekly onboarding webinars and dedicated local support across the GCC ensuring every participating school can get up and running without friction.

The Learning Uninterrupted programme has the capacity to benefit all the teachers in the Middle East, as it is for all educators and administrators of educational institutions. The programme explicitly offers these free Premium licenses to all educators. As long as these teachers are seeking to strengthen their digital teaching capacity, planning for potential online transitions, or are already operating fully or partially online, they are eligible for the program.

Educators and administrators across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and the UAE can activate their free premium access at: https://learning-uninterrupted.withwayground.com/

About Wayground

Wayground (formerly Quizizz) is a global learning platform used by over 100 million learners across 150+ countries. Built around the belief that engagement is the foundation of learning, Wayground gives educators the tools to create meaningful, interactive experiences — in any classroom, anywhere.

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