Wassim Ouda has an experience up to 13 years in the real estate market, during which he worked in a number of major real estate development companies, most notably Maxim Real Estate Development and Grove Al Sokhna, in addition to Al-Borouj Egypt, as he gained wide experience which qualifies him to be among Nakheel Developments team work and benefit from his experience.

For his part, Ouda said that the accumulated experiences he possesses support him to implement an ambitious plan in his new position heading the commercial sector at Nakheel Developments, especially with the company’s portfolio of distinguished projects and ambitious expansion plans.

He pointed that joining Nakheel Developments adds to his previous experiences, as he plans to benfit within the advantages that the company enjoys as one of the major companies in the real estate market and the New Administrative Capital, to launch strongly in marketing the company's current projects, within a plan that takes into consideration market changes.

He added that the company is implementing “Double Two Tower” and “Trio V Tower” projects, which are two distinct projects in the New Administrative Capital, through which the company acquires a large market share among the competing projects in the New Administrative Capital.

He showed that “Double Two Tower” project is a commercial, administrative, hotel project, located on a total area of ​​9 thousand square meters, and the commercial part occupies the ground and first floors on an area of ​​​​4 thousand square meters for a floor, representing about 45% of the total area of ​​the project, and the rest floors on an area of ​​1350 square meters fo each floor representing 15% of the project's total area.

He added that "Trio V Tower" project is an administrative commercial project located in the heart of the Downtown on an area of ​​7,000 square meters, and the company has obtained the project licenses.

-Ends-