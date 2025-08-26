Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates — Ras Al Khaimah’s property market is witnessing strong momentum, and the upcoming Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah is emerging as a landmark launch. With only 38 residences, including a singular ultra-luxury sky palace, the project blends prestige, privacy, and long-term value within one of the UAE’s most iconic five-star resorts.

A Rising Market with Strong Fundamentals

According to CBRE, residential prices in Ras Al Khaimah surged 39% year-on-year in Q1 2025, with luxury branded projects leading performance. Tourism is also accelerating — welcoming 1.3 million visitors in 2024 and targeting 3 million by 2030. Landmark projects such as the Wynn Integrated Resort continue to drive international demand and investor confidence.

The First Waldorf Astoria Residences in the Gulf Region

Developed by Al Hamra in partnership with Hilton, this milestone marks Waldorf Astoria’s first branded residential concept in the Gulf region. Residents will enjoy the intimacy of a home enhanced by resort-style privileges, including:

Private lounge with wine room, cigar salon, and starlit terrace

Spa, recovery suites, fitness centre, and sports simulator

Private cinema and executive business lounge

Full resort access: dining, pools, wellness, private beach, and concierge

Lifestyle, Legacy, and Investment Appeal

According to CBRE, branded residences already account for 25% of demand in Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting strong investor appetite. Globally, such properties command a 40% premium over non-branded homes due to superior management and recognition. In RAK, this is enhanced by lower entry costs compared to Dubai while preserving beachfront scarcity and higher yield potential.

Ownership is more than an investment — it is a lifestyle anchored in Waldorf Astoria service, from curated dining to bespoke concierge support, ensuring every day feels like a five-star experience.

Development Timeline

The project is under development with handover scheduled for Q2 2027. With limited availability and strong demand, buyers are encouraged to register interest now.

About Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah

The first in the Gulf region, Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah blends legendary hospitality, timeless design, and curated lifestyle experiences to set new benchmarks in luxury coastal living.

