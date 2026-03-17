Leading UAE marine autonomy specialist Janus Marine & Defense has delivered an industry first – a groundbreaking Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) comparison website.

It has launched Janus Navigator, a structured, filterable database of almost 200 global USV platforms with a sales capability.

Navigator has been created to allow clients to make informed choices and identify which platform class best aligns with their mission profile before important procurement decisions are made.

The site allows its users to compare and filter USVs across manufacturers, based on mission requirements and technical criteria, rather than relying on individual OEM marketing materials.

Platforms sitting on the database range from high-speed offshore hydrographic survey vessels to maritime robotics platforms and specialist security and surveillance USVs.

Abu Dhabi based Janus is the first USV operations and sustainment company entrusted by multiple manufacturers to support them in a re-sale capacity.

The new online platform will ensure its clients get the right asset for their specific requirements. Users can filter their search by mission, vessel size and class and product availability.

Navigator is also the first step in Janus’ industry-leading lifecycle management model. Once a USV platform is selected, Janus supports sensor and payload integration; operator and maintenance training and client-specific Preventive Maintenance Systems.

Janus CEO Jack Dougherty, a former U.S. Navy veteran who lives in Abu Dhabi, said: “The USV market is growing rapidly but it is very fragmented.

“Procurement decisions are typically made through individual OEM engagements, production specification sheets, demonstrations or trade shows.

“There has been no standardized, cross-manufacturer comparison framework focused on mission suitability. Navigator provides that structured comparison layer.

“As the first-of-its kind in the sector we believe it will be of major benefit to organisations looking to ensure they get the right USV platform for the task they require, and also the support they need following that purchase.

“The uncrewed USV market is expanding faster than ever, with new platforms, payloads, and autonomy stacks entering service across commercial and defense sectors. Navigator will play in important part in our mission to make that growth usable.”

To visit Janus Navigator, log on to: https://janusdefense.com/usv-navigator/

About Janus

Janus Marine & Defense exists to help end users move beyond one-off solutions by connecting real operational use cases with the right USV platforms, and ensuring those systems are properly integrated, operated, and sustained in the real world.

The company envisages an uncrewed maritime industry where capability scales as reliably as innovation, where the right USV can be matched to the right mission, supported by the infrastructure, knowledge, and operational confidence needed to succeed over time.

Janus Marine & Defense aims to be the connective layer of that ecosystem, enabling manufacturers, operators, and end users to work together seamlessly as autonomy becomes a standard part of maritime operations.