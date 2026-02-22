KUWAIT: Waldorf Astoria Kuwait and its spa have reinforced their standing among the world’s foremost luxury hospitality destinations by retaining the prestigious Five Star rating in the 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards for the third consecutive year, reflecting consistent operational excellence and an unwavering commitment to the highest international standards of luxury service.

This renewed global acknowledgment reflects the maturity of the hotel’s operating model, built on refined personalized service, meticulous attention to detail, and continuous investment in elevating guest experiences in line with evolving regional and international expectations. The achievement further strengthens the property’s role as a key contributor to Kuwait’s growing luxury tourism landscape and its appeal as a refined destination for business and leisure travelers alike.

Strategically connected to The Avenues, Kuwait’s largest retail and entertainment destination, the hotel offers guests a seamless lifestyle experience that blends elevated accommodation, world class shopping, and vibrant dining within one of the country’s most dynamic urban hubs. Architecturally inspired by the legacy of the Waldorf Astoria brand, the property harmonizes timeless elegance with contemporary sophistication, delivering an environment designed for comfort, privacy, and modern luxury.

Distinctive excellence is reflected in the hotel’s integrated portfolio of experiences, ranging from refined global dining options and thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor facilities, to the health club and spacious accommodations that promote comfort and tranquility, culminating in Waldorf Astoria Spa, a comprehensive wellness sanctuary that brings together advanced therapeutic rituals and serene relaxation. Together, these elements reinforce a holistic concept of luxury within the guest journey.

Forbes Travel Guide’s rigorous inspection process, conducted by expert inspectors across hundreds of objective service and facility criteria, positions the Five Star designation among the most trusted global indicators of authentic excellence and sustained quality in luxury hospitality.

Commenting on the achievement, General Manager Saleh Al Bataineh said: “Achieving the Forbes Five Star recognition for the third consecutive year is both a testament to our team’s pursuit of excellence and a reflection of our long term vision to elevate luxury hospitality standards in Kuwait. Above all, it is inspired by the trust of our guests, whose expectations drive us to create meaningful, personalized experiences that endure well beyond their stay”.

He concluded: “As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing innovation, nurturing talent, and deepening the emotional connection between travelers and Kuwait, delivering lasting value for our guests while contributing to the destination’s growing presence on the global luxury tourism map”.

As Kuwait continues to advance its vision for economic diversification and high value tourism, Waldorf Astoria Kuwait remains committed to delivering exceptional hospitality that invites travelers to experience the city through a lens of elegance, comfort, and world class service.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning portfolio of 36 iconic properties, each embodying a distinct sense of place through sincerely elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences, and culinary mastery in landmark destinations around the world. Waldorf Astoria New York is now open, marking a defining moment for the brand, reintroducing a legend while ushering in a new era of luxury. Inspired by their timeless environments, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, the famous Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand’s world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow the brand on X and Instagram.

About Mabanee

Mabanee is a leading Kuwaiti shareholding company and real estate developer with a paid-up capital of 110.5 million Kuwaiti dinars. Listed under the real estate sector in the Kuwait Stock Exchange since 1999 and the Premier Market Index in Boursa Kuwait, as well as part of the prestigious MSCI Index, the company has several projects in the GCC and continues to expand. For more information, please visit www.mabanee.com.

CONTACT:

Daria Levchyshyna

Director of Marketing

Waldorf Astoria Kuwait

Daria.Levchyshyna@waldorfastoria.com