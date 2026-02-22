ACS Doha International School, an Artemis Education School, has been recognized for its excellent standards in both academic and pastoral benchmarks, following the latest inspection by NEASC New England Association of Schools and Colleges that took place in Semester 1 of the 2025/26 academic year.

NEASC is an American educational organization and accreditation program, founded in 1885, that accredits private and public schools in the United States of America, as well as international schools, primarily across the Middle East and Europe.

NEASC is considered one of the most important global educational standards ensuring high-quality education in US curriculum international schools. It provides a clear framework for evaluation in areas such as curriculum design, teaching methods, school leadership, and the overall learning environment. Adhering to these standards ensures that students receive a well-rounded education aligned with global best practices, enhancing their academic performance and supporting the development of both their academic and personal skills.

In November 2025, the school welcomed a team of 5 inspectors, who set out to independently review and critique several Learning Principles including Evidence of Learning, Learning Perspectives, Learner Engagement and Autonomy and Learning Community Wellbeing to ensure they met rigorous and internationally exacting standards.

The inspection, which took place over several days, served to ensure that the NEASC accreditation was able to be awarded to ACS Doha International School, on the premise that the school provides a strong and rigorous academic curriculum, coupled with a well-balanced pastoral program to offer a holistic environment that supports students’ academic and social growth.

ACS was last accredited in 2022 by NEASC, since which time the school’s learning community has undergone several significant changes that have strengthened its capacity to deliver high-quality teaching and learning. In support of this, the school has introduced more robust processes for teacher evaluation and professional growth. These structures not only provide meaningful feedback but also foster a culture of continuous improvement and professional collaboration. The community has also developed a clearer, shared understanding of high-quality learning, aligning staff with consistent expectations and practices. Together, these developments have created a stronger, more unified foundation for the school and positioned ACS Doha to move forward with confidence and clarity in pursuit of excellence in student learning.

The light of this, the NEASC inspecting team noted that the school and Artemis Education had “maintained its commitment to high-quality teaching and learning environments. The school’s campus continues to offer exceptional facilities, including science and design laboratories, creative arts spaces, and three libraries. The launch of the eSports and Innovation Center in 2024 demonstrates continued investment in future-focused learning.”

The inspection also denoted the school’s alignment with NEASC Foundation Standards. The balance of the report included input on ACE Learning Principles, an assessment of the 4 Cs of ACE (Conceptual Understanding, Commitment, Capacity & Competence) as well as commentary on the school’s Major Learning Plans.

Dr Robert Jackson, Principal at ACS Doha commented "I am delighted with the recent re-accreditation status that NEASC have awarded the school. ACS Doha has a strong history of accreditation and authorization, but these are not simply badges of honor, these accreditations are chosen for their thorough and rigorous standards, ensuring that teaching standards and learning outcomes, coupled with excellent pastoral, wellbeing and co-curricular activities, ensure that ACS Doha International School remains at the forefront of education in the region."

ACS Doha’s Guiding Statements remain at the heart of the school’s identity, with its mission is to inspire the world’s next global thinkers and doers. The school’s educational philosophy emphasizes readiness: preparing students to become effective learners, confident individuals, and caring contributors who are equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

With this mission and philosophy in mind, undergoing the NEASC accreditation aligned perfectly, given that universities across the globe trust the level of student achievement coming from NEASC-accredited schools. Ultimately, the accreditation guarantees that diplomas issued by ACS Doha International School are internationally recognized, significantly enhancing ACS Doha’s students’ opportunities to pursue higher education abroad with confidence and success. A key consideration particularly in Doha and the wider GCC given the global mobility of the landscape.

A key component of an education at ACS Doha International School, is embedded in how the school and academic staff believe that students best develop and absorb the learning when it is rooted in inquiry, concept-based learning, and authentic engagement. As such, the school prioritize pedagogy that is student-centered, collaborative, and reflective, enabling learners to construct meaning, take ownership of their learning, and connect knowledge across disciplines. The NEASC inspecting team observed this during their time on campus, commenting that they found “ACS Doha to be a diverse, value-driven international school that is currently further developing its foundations in inclusiveness, global citizenship, and inquiry-based learning, supported by dedicated educators and engaged students.”

Mrs Sarah Weaver, Director of Schools for Artemis Education, added: “Artemis Education are thrilled that ACS has received this accreditation. It simply instills that the hard work from the school senior leadership team, coupled with the support from the wider Artemis community have undertaken since its acquisition in February 2024, has truly paid off. My heartfelt congratulations to the staff, whose efforts shall be reaped wholly by our students and families. This is why we do what we do; because Everything truly matters all of the time.”

About ACS Doha International School

Educating approximately 1,000 students, ACS Doha International School delivers a broad and balanced curriculum, offering students the opportunity to choose from the American High School Diploma program or the internationally recognized full IB continuum pathway; Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and the Diploma Programme (DP).

Owned and operated by Artemis Education, the school proudly provides the highest standards of teaching and learning, set on an outstanding campus and offering access to first-class facilities.

ACS Doha is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and Qatar National School Accreditation (QNSA) embedding both local and international standards of excellence.

For More Information Contact

Lauren Taylor

Associate Director of Marketing, CX & Admissions

Artemis Education

Lauren.Taylor@artemis-education.com