Murad El Ashry, CEO of Easy Cash, announced that the platform primarily aims to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Egyptian market by providing digital payment solutions that combine ease of use, high security standards, and competitive pricing to support business growth.

El Ashry revealed that the company currently serves more than 15,000 active merchants and over 500,000 end users. The total value of transactions processed through the platform exceeded EGP 1 billion during the past year.

He emphasized that his vision goes beyond positioning Easy Cash as merely a payment gateway. Instead, the company is building a fully integrated digital financial infrastructure designed to enable businesses to scale and thrive within the digital economy.

Growth and Performance

Over the past two years, Easy Cash has achieved strong quantitative and qualitative growth. Transaction volumes have multiplied several times, accompanied by an increase in the average transaction volume per merchant. The company has also expanded into key sectors including education, digital services, subscriptions, events, and e-commerce, while achieving higher transaction frequency rates that reflect strong customer retention.

El Ashry described surpassing the EGP 1 billion milestone in 2025 as a major turning point, signaling the company’s entry into a new phase of active expansion. He attributed this success to four main factors:

Product diversification, including payment links, subscriptions, booking systems, event ticketing, APIs, and SDK solutions. A direct strategic focus on SMEs. Improved transaction success rates and reduced failed payments. Faster technological development compared to larger competitors.

Promising Opportunities in the Egyptian Market

El Ashry highlighted that Egypt represents one of the largest regional markets, despite digital payment penetration remaining below its full potential. Key indicators include:

Over 60% of transactions are still conducted in cash.

More than 3 million SMEs require digital financial services.

Double-digit annual growth in the e-commerce sector.

Increasing adoption of subscription-based and digital services.

“We believe Egypt is still at the early stages of its financial digital transformation journey, which creates significant growth opportunities,” he stated.

Regional Expansion Vision

Regarding future plans, El Ashry pointed to the rapid growth of e-commerce across the Arab region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. The Saudi market alone represents tens of billions of dollars annually. Easy Cash is currently studying regional expansion through strategic partnerships, with a timeline of 12 to 18 months to enter GCC markets.

Competitive Edge

Despite intense competition, El Ashry affirmed that Easy Cash differentiates itself through speed of innovation, operational efficiency, a deep understanding of SME needs, flexible solutions, and direct technical support.

“We compete on efficiency and agility—not just size,” he said.

Challenges and Innovation Focus

El Ashry acknowledged several challenges, including rapid regulatory developments, rising financing costs, price competition, and limited digital awareness in some areas. However, he stressed that such challenges create opportunities for companies capable of adapting quickly.

The company is currently focusing on QR-based consumer payment solutions, AI-powered analytics tools for merchants, advanced fraud detection systems, SDK integration solutions, and continuous improvements in conversion rates.

Regarding data protection, El Ashry emphasized full compliance with PCI standards, end-to-end data encryption, periodic security audits, real-time monitoring systems, and behavioral fraud detection models.

“Trust is the real capital in the digital payments industry,” he concluded.

He closed by stating: “We do not see Easy Cash as merely a payment processing company, but as a digital financial infrastructure capable of empowering millions of businesses across the Arab region to grow in the modern economy.”