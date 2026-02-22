As part of its ongoing commitment to advancing financial inclusion and providing the best digital solutions to its customers, Orange Jordan announced the launch of a new innovative service through Orange Money called "Tahweesheh", representing a distinctive addition to the Jordanian market.

"Tahweesheh" is a sub-account that enables customers to save easily and securely, with no interest or fees, helping them plan their personal financial goals and prioritize effectively. Customers can allocate specific amounts to the account and set diverse savings goals, such as a summer trip, school supplies, or emergency funds. The service also allows easy tracking of savings through account statements and managing multiple goals simultaneously by opening several sub-accounts.

The Chairman of Orange Money, Eng. Philippe Mansour, emphasized that the "Tahweesheh" account represents a significant new step in Orange Money Jordan’s journey to empower its customers with flexible money management. He noted that the service reflects the company’s commitment as a trusted partner in advancing financial inclusion, with a focus on empowering women and enhancing their economic participation, in line with the national financial inclusion strategy led by the Central Bank.

It is noteworthy that the service has been officially available since the second half of last year, and all Orange Money users can easily activate the sub-account through the app. With the launch of "Tahweesheh", Orange Jordan reinforces its commitment to promoting sustainable financial practices among its customers by encouraging consistent saving habits, thereby fostering a long-term culture of financial independence.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Money

It is worth noting that Orange Money, owned by Orange Jordan, was launched in the first quarter of 2020 as a comprehensive financial platform enabling individuals and businesses to conduct their financial transactions securely, reliably, and efficiently. The e-wallet is the largest among electronic payment service providers (PSP) in the Kingdom, ranking first in the number of open wallets, surpassing 1.4 million users, with a market share exceeding 50%. It also records the highest number and value of financial transactions performed through “Cliq” the instant payment system.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,600 employees worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 68,700 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of

300 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2025, including 262 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.