Kuwait City: Boursa Kuwait concluded its sponsorship of the CFA Institute Research Challenge for the second consecutive year. Organized by the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait, the competition reflects the company’s continued commitment to developing human capital and promoting financial literacy as the bourse aims to contribute to the growth of the Kuwaiti capital market and strengthen its standards of professionalism and transparency.

The CFA Research Challenge serves as a hands-on educational platform for university students to develop their financial analysis skills, assess investment opportunities and strengthen their ability to prepare research and make investment decisions in line with professional frameworks and recognized ethical standards in capital markets.

Boursa Kuwait’s sponsorship falls under the company’s “The Bell” initiative, which aims to enhance financial awareness and equip the youth with the technical and analytical skills required to contribute effectively to the financial sector and support the efficacy and sustainability of the Kuwaiti capital market.

This year’s edition saw the participation of two teams from Kuwait University as well as one team each from the American University of the Middle East (AUM) and the American University of Kuwait (AUK). Participants prepared research reports on “Premier” Market company Mabanee, delivering in-depth financial analyses and investment recommendations based on recognized professional standards before a judging panel comprised of:

Mr. Tareq Al-Saleh – Acting Chief Investment Officer, InvestGB

Mr. Asif Khan – Chief Investment Officer, Action Energy Company

Ms. Sara Dashti – Vice President, Equities and Fixed Income Investments Department, Kamco Invest

Mr. Nitin Pal – Partner, Protiviti

The competition saw a high level of academic and analytical performance, with the Kuwait University team composed of Alaa Hamdan, Abdulaziz AlObaid, Mohammad AlKandari, Sultan AlShehab and Mohammad AlZoubi securing first place. The winning team was advised by Dr. Sulaiman AlBader, Assistant Professor of Finance and Financial Institutions at the College of Business Administration.

In addition to overseeing the student selection process, Dr. AlBader served as the primary liaison with the CFA Society. He also reviewed the research reports and presentations, as well as providing guidance and feedback to students without influencing their decisions or written materials.

Addressing the competition’s participants, Senior Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Boursa Kuwait, Mr. Nasser Mishari Al-Sanousi, said: “The conclusion of the CFA Research Challenge marks an important milestone in your academic and professional journey, successfully bridging theory and practice and offering you the opportunity to develop your financial analysis skills and adhere to the highest standards of professional practice, preparing you for the real-world demands of the investment sector and capital markets.”

“Boursa Kuwait is proud to be the first official sponsor and strategic partner of this competition in Kuwait. We also value our ongoing partnership with the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Kuwait, which stems from our firm belief in the importance of supporting educational initiatives that enhance financial knowledge and develop qualified national talent capable of supporting the growth and stability of the financial sector. We commend all participating teams for the advanced level they demonstrated and congratulate the winning team on this well-deserved achievement,” he added.

Al-Sanousi concluded his remarks by reaffirming Boursa Kuwait’s aspiration that the competition’s participants will contribute to the continued development of the Kuwaiti capital market and increase its competitiveness on the regional and international stage. He also expressed his appreciation to the CFA Institute and CFA Society Kuwait for their role in promoting financial literacy and investing in young talent.

Boursa Kuwait signed a Memorandum of Understanding with CFA Society Kuwait in October 2018, followed by an agreement of understanding with the CFA Institute in October 2025. Both agreements aim to strengthen educational collaboration and provide investment fundamentals content through Boursa Kuwait’s educational portal, Boursa Academy, in addition to offering preferential access to a range of the Institute’s programs and certifications.

This collaboration seeks to enhance investment awareness and deepen understanding of financial instruments, supporting market efficiency and reinforcing investor confidence. It also includes the implementation of awareness initiatives under the “The Bell” initiative to promote financial literacy, as well as women’s empowerment initiatives held to commemorate International Women’s Day.

“The CFA Research Challenge provides a practical experience that closely reflects the realities of working in the investment sector and capital markets, allowing students to apply their knowledge within a professional and competitive environment,” said CFA Society Kuwait Chairman Mr. Talal Al-Khamis.

“The level of commitment to research and analysis demonstrated by the students reflects a high degree of dedication and ambition, qualities we strive to cultivate through such impactful initiatives. I would like to thank Boursa Kuwait for their valued partnership and continued support in developing young talent and strengthening their technical capabilities and look forward to seeing these students achieve distinguished accomplishments throughout their future professional careers,” he added.

The strategic partnership between Boursa Kuwait, CFA Society Kuwait and the CFA Institute is part of the company’s broader efforts to create a positive, sustainable impact on the community, in line with its corporate sustainability strategy and commitment to developing human capital and advancing financial awareness and knowledge. It is also aligned with Goal 4 - Quality Education - and Goal 17 - Partnerships for the Goals – of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These efforts reinforce Boursa Kuwait’s role as a pioneering national institution that strengthens confidence in the Kuwaiti capital market and supports Kuwait’s economic development.