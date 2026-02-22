Cairo, Egypt – EdVentures, the corporate venture capital arm of Nahdet Misr Group and implementation partner of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship in Egypt, announced that the program has now reached more than 410,000 learners nationwide, marking a significant milestone in advancing inclusive, technology-driven education and workforce readiness.

The achievement reflects the growing momentum of Egypt’s EdTech ecosystem and reinforces EdVentures’ commitment to scaling locally driven innovations that enhance employability, entrepreneurship, and access to future-ready skills.

“At EdVentures, we see this milestone as strong evidence that scalable EdTech solutions can play a transformative role in Egypt’s education system and labor market,” the company said in a statement. “Technology-enabled learning is no longer an emerging trend — it is a strategic tool for expanding access to skills and connecting education with real economic opportunity.”

Through its partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, EdVentures has supported high-potential EdTech startups that deliver market-aligned training and inclusive learning models. These ventures are helping address critical skills gaps while opening new pathways for youth and women to participate in the digital economy.

The Fellowship places strong emphasis on inclusion, ensuring that solutions are designed to reach underserved communities, including women, youth in emerging cities, refugees, and persons with disabilities.

“Inclusive education is essential for building sustainable growth across Africa,” said Wariko Waita, Director of the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning.

“When innovation is intentionally designed to reach those historically excluded from opportunity, education becomes a powerful equalizer and a driver of economic participation.”

Since its launch in 2019, the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship has accelerated 236 companies across Africa, collectively reaching more than five million learners. In Egypt, EdVentures has led the implementation of two cohorts, supporting ventures that provide practical, employment-focused skills and entrepreneurial training.

Startups supported through the program include platforms delivering career guidance, digital skills development, and vocational training that enables income generation and small business creation. These solutions demonstrate how locally rooted innovation can directly translate into job readiness and sustainable livelihoods.

EdVentures notes that engagement with portfolio companies reveals a broader shift in the region’s EdTech sector toward skills-based, employment-driven learning models, alongside increasing use of artificial intelligence and data-driven personalization to enhance learning outcomes and scalability.

Looking ahead, EdVentures aims to continue strengthening collaboration with government stakeholders, investors, and ecosystem partners to ensure successful solutions can scale across public education systems and workforce initiatives.

“As Egypt positions itself as a regional hub for innovation and digital talent, partnerships like the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship highlight the importance of investing in homegrown solutions that empower people with the skills needed to thrive in tomorrow’s economy,” the company added.