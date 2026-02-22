Kuwait — Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, is the first Kuwaiti airline to launch deema, Kuwait’s first licensed "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) payment solution. Marking the fastest ever airline integration with deema, this initiative under Jazeera’s digital transformation project provides passengers with unprecedented financial flexibility through interest-free installments.

Integrated seamlessly into the digital booking journey, deema allows customers to split the cost of their flights into two to four manageable installments. The solution offers instant eligibility checks at checkout, ensuring a friction-free experience for value-conscious travelers.

Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said:

"At Jazeera Airways, we are committed to lowering the barriers to travel through agile digital innovation. By achieving our fastest ever payment integration with deema, we are not just adding a payment method; we are providing a seamless, Kuwaiti homegrown financial solution. This partnership empowers our passengers to 'Fly Now and Pay Later' with absolute ease, reinforcing our mission to make travel accessible to everyone."

deema currently supports transactions in Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD). While passengers enjoy the flexibility of deferred payments, the system ensures merchants receive the full booking value upfront, with deema managing the end-to-end customer collection process.

This launch is a significant pillar of Jazeera’s broader digital ecosystem strategy. By partnering with a local powerhouse like deema, Jazeera ties speed of execution with Kuwaiti fintech expertise.

Bader Al-Ghanim, Head of Innovation and Partnerships at deema highlighted:

"We are very excited to partner with Jazeera Airways as the first airline in Kuwait to introduce the deema solution. This was one of the quickest integrations achieved - thanks to the fast moving and talented team at Jazeera Airways.

This project truly demonstrates the airline’s ability to rapidly deploy customer-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of its tech-savvy travelers."

With the new product offering, Jazeera Airways' underscores an ongoing commitment to enhancing its digital transformation roadmap, while supporting the growth of its local digital economy. "Fly Now, Pay Later" is just one of many upcoming innovations designed to improve the customer experience across its expanding global network.​​​